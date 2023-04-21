UK retail sales dip more than expected in March

Fell 0.9%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Data from the ONS revealed that there had been a 1.3% drop in non-food sales
UK retail sales dropped 0.9% in March, below consensus forecasts of a 0.5% decline, following a revised 1.1% increase in the previous month.

According to the Office for National Statistics, non-food sales fell by 1.3% compared to the previous month. Food store sales volumes fell by 0.7%, following a rise of 0.6% in February.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said that the poor weather had impacted on sales across almost all sectors. However, he argued the broader trend is less subdued due to the data from January and February.

Morgan also pointed to the cost of living crisis, as the rising food prices caused consumer spending to slip. UK food inflation has reached record highs, reaching an annualised figure of 15% in February.

Emma Mogford, fund manager, Premier Miton Monthly Income fund, said: "Inflation continued to eat into the UK's consumer spending, notably even volumes at food stores went down.

"The consumer is likely worried too that when the full impact of rate hikes is felt later this year, there could be an increase in unemployment."

A separate report published today (21 April) by GfK revealed UK consumer confidence had continued to recover in April, climbing to its highest level since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. 

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
