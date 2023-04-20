AJ Bell Investments assets jump 70% to £3.9bn in last year

In the three months to the end of March, AJ Bell Investments registered a record quarterly inflow of £500m, more than double the level achieved during the comparative period last year. AUM rose by 15% over the quarter.

"Momentum remained strong heading into the new tax year with AUM passing £4bn in early April," said CEO Michael Summersgill.

abrdn eyes split of private equity arm to attract bids - reports

Across the wider platform business, assets under administration closed at £68.6bn, up 3% over the last year and 3% in the quarter. Favourable market movements contributed 2% to AUA growth in the quarter.

In the month of March alone, the firm attracted £600m of net inflows and a total £1.2bn in the quarter, which Summersgill attributed to customers and advisers seeking to take advantage of annual pension and ISA allowances.

Customer numbers increased by 20,643 in the quarter to close at 455,008, up 13% in the last year and 5% in the quarter. The firm now has over 150,000 advised customers and over 300,000 DIY investors on its platform.

"The strength of our platform propositions continues to attract and retain high quality customers, with average customer portfolio sizes of £309,000 and £70,000 in the advised and D2C markets respectively and a customer retention rate in excess of 95%," Summersgill added.

According to Platforum, AJ Bell's market share by AUA as at 30 September 2022 was 7.2% in the advised platform market and 6.7% in the D2C platform market, up from 6.8% and 6.2% respectively in 2021.

"We enter the second half of our financial year in a strong position. Our diversified revenue streams and profitable business model support our recent step up in brand investment, whilst also enabling us to continually reinvest in pricing, service and functionality to benefit our customers," the CEO said.

"Recently announced changes in respect of pensions are further positive news for the platform market, which already benefits from significant long-term structural growth drivers. Our focus remains on continuing to capitalise on the long-term growth opportunity ahead of us in both the advised and D2C markets."

The platform's full results for the six months ended 31 March are set to be published on 25 May.