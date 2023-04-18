Liontrust 'in discussions' to buy GAM

Following press speculation today (18 April), Liontrust released a regulatory filing confirming it is in contact with the Swiss asset manager over the proposed acquisition of its entire share capital.

Liontrust's intention would be to combine GAM's investment management business with its own, the company added.

GAM attempts to find buyer as results deadline looms - reports

"Liontrust confirms it has made an approach to the board of GAM," it said.

"There can be no certainty that this will lead to a formal offer in respect of the proposed acquisition, nor as to the timing or terms of any such offer and there can be no assurance that, even if agreement is reached, any such proposed acquisition would be completed."

GAM has also confirmed it is in discussions with Liontrust over the potential acquisition, adding its board is "working tirelessly on options to ensure that the firm is strategically positioned in the best interests of all stakeholders".

Following speculation regarding the potential M&A deal, GAM's share price rose by more than 30% at the time of publication, from CHF 0.58 at market open to CHF 0.78, according to data from SIX Group, the Swiss stock exchange.

GAM delays annual results as losses widen

Liontrust is currently valued at around £620m, while GAM's valuation sits at around CHF95m, according to data from MarketWatch.

If the deal goes ahead, the merger between the two is expected to create an asset management group with more than £100bn in assets under management.