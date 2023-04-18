Former MPC member urges BoE to tighten policy faster

Andrew Sentance, former member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, gave evidence to the Treasury Select Committee on the Bank's QT strategy.

Speaking at a hearing of the Treasury Committee on the Bank of England's strategy today (18 April), economist Andrew Sentance, now senior adviser at Cambridge Econometrics, said he agreed with the decision to tighten monetary policy.

However, he called plans to sell just over £6.5bn gilts a month "modest" and "asymmetric", compared to recent QE, which saw the Bank purchasing bonds at a rate of £20bn per month.

From February 2022, the BoE began rolling back QE by no longer replacing maturing gilts, and in November the same year, it began actively selling the bonds it had purchased under QE.

QE was first deployed to deal with the fallout of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, resulting in the BoE purchasing £425bn of gilts pre-pandemic, and then a further £450bn during the Covid-19 crisis. It purchased a further £20bn of UK corporate bonds, raising the total amount of QE to £895bn.

At the hearing, Sentance said: "Given what is going on in the economy with inflation, and very big rises in interest rates even from a low level, there is the case for saying, ‘we will go a bit faster [on bonds selling]' than we would in a steady state, in order to reinforce the impact of interest rates on inflation and on the economy."

Sentance argued financial markets have come to expect QE, thanks to the policy shifting from an "exceptional" to a "mainstream" lever, and need to get on board with the idea of the Bank's bond selling as a "normalisation" of monetary policy over the next decade.

He added: "It is obviously a normalisation that is going to take many years. If we continue to go at the pace that the Bank has said, it is going to take about ten years going at that pace to unwind all the QE."

'Flying blind'

Also providing evidence at the hearing, Gerald Lyons, chief economist at NetWealth, was asked by the committee if the full amount of QE had been necessary, to which he said: "QE has helped create the environment in which inflation took hold in recent years."

However, the panel of economists giving evidence acknowledged the war in Ukraine, rising energy costs and Brexit as other contributing factors to rising prices.

Lyons clashed with Sentance on whether to move faster on tightening, saying the Bank lacks a clear view in terms of how it will impact the economy, and said some economists view it as "flying blind". As a result, Lyons cautioned against the Bank taking any advice to speed up its bond selling.

He told MPs: "The Bank does not have a clear strategy for how its exit strategy is going to impact the economy, because it does not have a clear view about bank lending.

"I would say given the scale of the balance sheets now, the fragile state of the economy plus the huge amount of debt that is evident both here in the UK and globally, means we clearly need to exit in a gradual and predictable way."

He added: "It is untried, it is untested and therefore one cannot be convinced that it will just be the mirror image of the QE process."