Gresham House adds investment director to new energy division

He will be responsible for sourcing and executing energy storage investment opportunities, with particular attention to the Gresham House Energy Storage fund (GRID).

Strakosias will report to managing director and head of new energy Ben Guest.

The newly appointed investment director brings 15 years' experience in infrastructure and energy investment, after holding principal investment and advisory roles at Maple Power, National Pension Service, Macquarie Group and Société Générale.

Most recently, Strakosias worked as an adviser at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

The appointment comes at a time of growth for Gresham House's new energy offering, which had £1.3bn in assets under management as of 31 December 2022, and accompanies plans to increase GRID's operational capacity by 80% this year to 1GW.

Guest said: "The appointment of Lefteris to our new energy team reflects our ambitious growth plans in battery energy storage and will provide further support for the team as we look to further expand our reach and impact in the sector.

"His depth of experience in infrastructure and energy transition investments and his strong knowledge of the renewable energy sector will be a valuable asset as we continue to develop our capabilities in this important area."

Strakosias added there are many opportunities to grow Gresham House's capacity and capabilities in the new energy asset class and offer them to institutional, wholesale and retail investors.