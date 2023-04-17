EdenTree appoints head of corporate responsibility and charity partnership

Rae joined the firm's charity team in 2019 as an associate. In her new role, she will work closely with the corporate responsibility committee to drive positive social and environmental change.

Prior to joining EdenTree, she worked in the business development team at Cambridge Associates, dedicated to endowments and foundations. Before that, she served as a trustee at three UK charities.

The firm recently refreshed and formalised its corporate responsibility strategy to mark six years of the committee and launch of the Community Investment fund. The strategy focuses on three areas: people, community and environment.

Rae said: "It is a hugely exciting time to oversee EdenTree's corporate responsibility initiatives and working with colleagues across the business to continue to drive positive change in each of our focus areas of people, community and environment.

"Our corporate responsibility initiatives are at the heart of who we are as a responsible business and I look forward to continued collaboration with colleagues, clients, beneficiaries and charity partners to continue to drive positive change."

Daniel Barber, chief commercial officer at EdenTree, added: "Since 2016, our parent company Benefact Group has surpassed its giving target of £150m in grants and donations to good causes.

"The internal team, led by Leonora, have an important role in holding us accountable to the same high standards we expect from our investee companies, and the work they have in the pipeline is something we are excited about."