EdenTree appoints head of corporate responsibility and charity partnership

Leonora Rae promoted

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Rae joined the firm’s charity team in 2019 as an associate.
Image:

Rae joined the firm’s charity team in 2019 as an associate.

EdenTree Investment Management has promoted Leonora Rae to head of corporate responsibility and charity partnerships.

Rae joined the firm's charity team in 2019 as an associate. In her new role, she will work closely with the corporate responsibility committee to drive positive social and environmental change.

Prior to joining EdenTree, she worked in the business development team at Cambridge Associates, dedicated to endowments and foundations. Before that, she served as a trustee at three UK charities. 

EdenTree revamps Managed Income fund team

The firm recently refreshed and formalised its corporate responsibility strategy to mark six years of the committee and launch of the Community Investment fund. The strategy focuses on three areas: people, community and environment. 

Rae said: "It is a hugely exciting time to oversee EdenTree's corporate responsibility initiatives and working with colleagues across the business to continue to drive positive change in each of our focus areas of people, community and environment.

"Our corporate responsibility initiatives are at the heart of who we are as a responsible business and I look forward to continued collaboration with colleagues, clients, beneficiaries and charity partners to continue to drive positive change."

EdenTree eyes European expansion with two promotions in distribution team

Daniel Barber, chief commercial officer at EdenTree, added: "Since 2016, our parent company Benefact Group has surpassed its giving target of £150m in grants and donations to good causes.

"The internal team, led by Leonora, have an important role in holding us accountable to the same high standards we expect from our investee companies, and the work they have in the pipeline is something we are excited about."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Tatton assets grow 22% on the back of record £1.8bn net inflows

Schroder UK Public Private rebrands as co-manager Roger Doig steps down

Most read
01

Liontrust 'in discussions' to buy GAM

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
02

Former AssetCo head of distribution Gary Collins joins Door

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

abrdn cuts 27 from multi-asset team as part of investment process redesign

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

AllianceBernstein launches global ESG fund

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

UK unemployment rate rises faster than expected

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
06

Former MPC member urges BoE to tighten policy faster

18 April 2023 • 3 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot