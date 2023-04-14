'Cash certainty' for Industrials REIT investors as £700m Blackstone deal agreed

When the announcement was first made on 3 April, the board said Bidco - a newly-formed limited partnership indirectly owned by investment funds advised by affiliates of Blackstone - and Industrials REIT were targeting the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer by 14 April.

In a London Stock Exchange notice, the board said the final offer price represents a premium of 42.4% to the closing price of 118p on 31 March, when Industrials REIT had a market capitalisation of £350m. The value of the deal, including debt and other liabilities, is £700m.

Cash offer for Industrials REIT on the horizon

Commenting on the acquisition, Richard Grant, chair of Industrials, said: "The board has been able to evaluate today's recommendation from a position of strength. Mindful of the growth opportunity in the industrial real estate sector, initial approaches were rejected.

"However, following careful consideration and reflecting on the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, we believe this offer is in the best interests of Industrials shareholders providing them with cash certainty at an attractive premium to the pre-offer share price and significantly accelerating the value that could be realised by Industrials if it were to remain listed."

James Seppala, head of Blackstone Real Estate Europe, added: "Blackstone has been an active investor in the UK for over 20 years and we have deployed over $27bn in the country over that period, supporting nearly 90 businesses. This acquisition sees us doubling down on the logistics sector and the UK which is our largest logistics market in Europe."

The financial terms of the acquisition are final and will not be increased, but Bidco reserves the right to increase the final offer price if there is an announcement of a possible offer or a firm intention to make an offer for Industrials by any third party or the panel otherwise provides its consent.