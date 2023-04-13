Mirabaud AM promotes Nicolas Cremieux to head of convertibles

Cremieux has worked at Mirabaud Asset Management since 2013

In his previous role, he serve as co-head of the convertibles team alongside Renaud Martin, who has since left the company to "pursue other interests", Mirabaud said.

Cremieux will also work alongside Benjamin Barretaud, who joined the business last year to co-manage the Sustainable Global Convertibles strategy.

The convertibles team also manages the European Convertibles and Discovery Convertibles strategies.

Cremieux joined Mirabaud AM in 2013 as a senior convertible bonds fund manager, prior to which he held a similar role at Candriam Investors Group for over 12 years.