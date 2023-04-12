Bailey: Monetary policy will not be knocked off course by financial stability concerns

In a speech today (12 April) at the Institute of International Finance, Bailey said "the post-crisis reforms to bank regulation have worked," stating UK banks are well capitalised and liquid.

He contended that while monetary policy should consider financial conditions, what the central bank should not do "is in any sense aim off our preferred setting of monetary policy because of financial instability".

Bailey noted that although quantitative tightening is being implemented gradually, central bank balance sheets will likely remain larger than pre-2008.

"Before the financial crisis, the level of liquid assets, including reserves, was much too low, and this contributed to the scale of the financial crisis," he explained.

However, Bailey said the bank does not yet know where central bank balance sheet reduction will need to stop in terms of the necessary level of reserves, explaining this will in part "depend on the desired future size and make-up of banks' liquidity buffers".

He added that major UK banks have an aggregate liquidity coverage ratio of 149%, resulting in a total liquidity buff of £910bn in reserves and cash, and £489bn of other high-quality liquidity assets, mainly government bonds.

As QT progresses, that mix will change, and Bailey pointed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank as an example of how "runs can go further much more quickly" due to both communication and speed of access to bank accounts.

He suggested, therefore, a rethink of liquidity protections may be necessary following the collapse of SVB.

Deposit protection was another question raised by the collapse of regional banks in the US, after the nation moved to protect the total funds of all depositors, rather than the $250,000 limit normally set in bank collapses.

Bailey explained eligible liabilities have required large banks in Europe to hold a bigger cushion of loss absorbing liabilities for deposit assurance.

However, smaller banks find it harder to issue marketable long-term debt securities that can count as eligible liabilities, Bailey said.

This meant the US has begun a review of its deposit insurance system, while Bailey added the BoE was "considering improvements to our approach to depositor payouts for smaller banks which do not have eligible liabilities".

While the central bank has mainly focused on the speed of payouts, the governor stressed that increasing deposit protection limits "could have cost implications for the banking sector as a whole".

Beyond banks

Bailey also touched on central bank digital currencies, saying the "key question" of retail digital money was whether there will be a demand for it, and that we should not "suffer a failure of imagination".

He added: "We think in this new world, a central bank digital currency is likely to be needed to anchor the value of all forms of money, including new digital ones and to ensure the maximum opportunity for innovation in payments services."

IMF: Rate hikes are eroding trust in financial institutions

In addition to digital currencies, Bailey argued the growth of non-bank finance had led to a "significant expansion" of the landscape of systemic risk.

He highlighted incidents including "the dash for cash in 2020, the Archegos collapse, the LDI pension fund issue, [and] the nickel metals case", which he said had all seen firms fail to observe a "much larger picture of risks".