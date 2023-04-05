Investment Week appoints new editor

Baxter-Derrington is currently acting editor of Investment Week and takes over from Lauren Mason, who has left Incisive Media. We thank Lauren for all her hard work on Investment Week during her tenure and wish her well in her new role.

James started his career as co-founder of arts magazine The 730 Review, before joining the financial media industry in 2019 as a reporter for Investment Week. He then took on the role of news editor in 2021, before serving as acting editor from June 2022.

Commenting on the appointment, Kevin Sinclair, managing director at Incisive Media, said: ‘'I am delighted that James has accepted the role of editor of Investment Week. He is passionate about Investment Week and brings energy and new ideas which will help drive the next stage of development for this flagship brand for the investment industry."

Katrina Lloyd, editor-in-chief of Investment Week, said: "I am very pleased we have promoted James to be the next editor of Investment Week. Since taking over as acting editor in June 2022, James has impressed us by leading the team through a very challenging period for investors, including covering the fallout from the mini-budget. I am excited to be working with him and the wider Investment Week team on how we can develop this great brand in the future."

Baxter-Derrington said: "I am thrilled to take on the editor role at Investment Week, a truly prestigious brand that I am privileged to be a part of. I am excited to lead this excellent team as we continue to champion investors as the trade's premier publication."

Apart from its website www.investmentweek.co.uk and daily news alerts, IW also hosts a number of industry-leading events a year, including the flagship Fund Manager of the Year Awards, as well as the Women in Investment Awards and Funds to Watch conferences.