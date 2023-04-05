Treasury stops engagement with CBI over sexual misconduct allegations - reports

Law firm Fox Williams is carrying out an investigation into the allegations.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is believed to have stopped engaging with the CBI, alongside other ministers and government officials, according to the BBC.

The lobby group faces a number of claims, including sexual assault allegations, prompting an investigation which is currently being carried out by law firm Fox Williams.

Preliminary findings and actions are expected shortly after Easter.

In the meantime, the CBI has cancelled all its external programme of events, including its annual dinner, set to take place on 11 May, where governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey was supposed to give a speech.

The lobby group said: "The decision to temporarily pause external events is not something we have taken lightly and was done so following discussions with multiple stakeholders involved in our events. Our priority right now is staff and members, and so this was taken with their best interests in mind.

"After Easter, the board hopes to have preliminary findings and actions from the first phase of the investigation and, among other steps, will review this pause in event activity at that point."

One of the allegations against the CBI comes from a woman who claimed she was raped by a senior colleague at a CBI summer boat party in 2019.

The Bank of England pulled out of the CBI annual dinner yesterday (4 April) but it declined to comment on the move.

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.