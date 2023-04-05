Treasury stops engagement with CBI over sexual misconduct allegations - reports

Alongside ministers and officials

clock • 1 min read
Law firm Fox Williams is carrying out an investigation into the allegations.
Image:

Law firm Fox Williams is carrying out an investigation into the allegations.

The Treasury has paused its engagement with the Confederation of British Industry, following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is believed to have stopped engaging with the CBI, alongside other ministers and government officials, according to the BBC.

The lobby group faces a number of claims, including sexual assault allegations, prompting an investigation which is currently being carried out by law firm Fox Williams.

Treasury sets out plans to regulate crypto

Preliminary findings and actions are expected shortly after Easter.

In the meantime, the CBI has cancelled all its external programme of events, including its annual dinner, set to take place on 11 May, where governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey was supposed to give a speech.

The lobby group said: "The decision to temporarily pause external events is not something we have taken lightly and was done so following discussions with multiple stakeholders involved in our events. Our priority right now is staff and members, and so this was taken with their best interests in mind.

"After Easter, the board hopes to have preliminary findings and actions from the first phase of the investigation and, among other steps, will review this pause in event activity at that point."

Treasury sub committee in 'shock' over FCA's sustainable mis-selling omission

One of the allegations against the CBI comes from a woman who claimed she was raped by a senior colleague at a CBI summer boat party in 2019.

The Bank of England pulled out of the CBI annual dinner yesterday (4 April) but it declined to comment on the move.

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Invesco promotes Bethany Shard to deputy fund manager

TT International AM loses Square Mile A rating ahead of fund closure

More on Industry

Katrina Lloyd
Industry

Banks, regulation, LTAFs: Where now for the investment industry after eventful Q1?

Katrina Lloyd, editor-in-chief of Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Sustainable-Investment.com, assesses the longer-term impact for the investment industry of some of the big stories from a turbulent Q1.

Katrina Lloyd
clock 05 April 2023 • 9 min read
Nigel Lawson was chancellor of the exchequer from 1983-1989 Credit: Financial Times
Industry

Tributes paid to former chancellor Nigel Lawson

Died aged 91

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 04 April 2023 • 1 min read
Trans and non-binary professionals feel 'apprehensive about being open about their identities in the workplace'
Industry

Trans Day of Visibility: How to make recruitment more inclusive

Diversity & inclusion

Cristian Angeloni
clock 31 March 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England split on future path of rate hikes

05 April 2023 • 1 min read
02

Six candidates bid for Home REIT as trust receive investigation findings draft

05 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Credit Suisse chair re-elected at AGM as shareholders reject CEO pay

05 April 2023 • 2 min read
04

Investec W&I UK merges with Rathbones in £839m deal

04 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

RSMR adds Lightman fund and L&G index to rated list

04 April 2023 • 2 min read
06

Industry Voice: Listed infrastructure - Realising the potential for sustainable impact

05 April 2023 • 4 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot