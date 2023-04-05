FCA to create statutory panel in response to parliamentary criticism of SDR

Part of 2023/24 business plan

The regulator announced the formation of the new Cost Benefit Assessment panel (CBA) in its 2023/24 Business Plan, published today (5 April).
The Financial Conduct Authority is establishing a new panel to assess how to "improve [its] cost benefit analysis" following recent criticism from the Treasury on the watchdog's predicted cost implications of the Sustainable Disclosure Requirements.

A cross-party group of MPs opened an inquiry earlier this year to examine the regulator's draft fund labelling regime, with the Treasury Sub-Committee on Financial Services Regulations left in "shock" over an alleged lack of research into the potential cost implications of retail investors switching out of unsuitable funds, resulting from the implementation of SDR, at an evidentiary hearing.

In a letter to the FCA's chief executive Nikhil Rathi last month regarding the SDR, the Treasury Sub-Committee said a more detailed analysis of the costs to consumers of switching out of inappropriate products is "clearly necessary".

Treasury sub committee in 'shock' over FCA's sustainable mis-selling omission

A spokesperson for the FCA has since said that the watchdog will set out an updated view on the costs and benefits of the SDR, including switching costs when it publishes the final rules.

In today's Business Plan, the FCA announced it will engage in "further work to implement the changes to our objectives, regulatory principles and accountability arrangements agreed by parliament," including a consultation on an updated CBA framework and operationalising the new requirements for engaging parliamentary committees on consultations.

The FCA expects the cost-benefit assessment panel to become a statutory panel "later in the year".

