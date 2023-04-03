atomos names chair as Endemano steps down

Endemano had been in the role since Oaktree Capital Management invested in the firm in May 2022. The wealth manager was created from Oaktree's acquisition of Sanlam Wealth UK in 2021.

Prior to joining atomos' board, Taylor used to be CEO of Ascentric and Co-Operative Insurance.

Jonathan Polin, CEO of atomos, said Taylor's experience in running businesses and change management will help steer and improve the business' performance.

"Chairing the board of a newly acquired business such of ours is a difficult and multifaceted job, and Alison was quick to get to grips with the challenges we faced as we have set about transforming the business," he added.

Commenting on his appointment, Taylor said he takes on the role at a "crucial stage" of the business' development.

"The atomos team has already achieved a huge amount in less than a year," he said. "We are excited to continue to transform atomos to ensure clients can access a personalised face-to-face service, combined with the convenience and access to modern digital tools and a range of high-quality investment solutions."