BlackRock's head of multi-asset income investing to depart

In an internal memo, Ryan Marshall and Pierre Sarrau, co-heads of multi-asset strategies and solutions, wrote that Fredericks had informed them he wants to take a break from the industry before moving to the next stage of his career.

From 10 April, Alex Shingler and Justin Christofel, currently co-portfolio managers alongside Fredericks, will become co-heads of the MASS Income platform, along with their current roles. Fredericks will remain at the firm until the end of July to "ensure a smooth transition".

Marshall and Sarrau wrote: "The appointment of Alex and Justin into their leadership roles reflects their long tenure working together on the MASS Income team, Michael's confidence in their abilities to take the franchise forward, and an opportunity to provide continuity in the team's investment process."

Fredericks joined BlackRock in 2011 to help establish the MASS Income team, which has grown into a $30bn platform under his leadership.

Christofel joined BlackRock in 2007 and helped launch the BlackRock Multi-Asset Income fund in 2011. During his 16 years at the firm, he worked across multi-asset platform.

Prior to working on the MASS Income team, he managed customised asset allocation portfolios for institutional clients, managed volatility portfolios, and a multi-asset real return strategy.

Shingler joined the MASS Income team in 2015 as a co-portfolio manager, having previously held research analyst and portfolio manager roles within BlackRock's European and US credit businesses throughout his 14 years at the firm.

A BlackRock spokesperson also confirmed that portfolio manager William Broadbent, a member of the US growth team, is also leaving the firm.

Caroline Bottinelli will join Phil Ruvinsky as a co-manager on the Mid-Cap Growth Equity and SMID-Cap Growth portfolios.