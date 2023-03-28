Impact Healthcare REIT NAV up for 2022 with all rents paid

NAV was up £445.9m for the year, despite the share price declining 2% for the period. Credit: iStock

NAV was up £445.9m for the year, despite the NAV per share declining 2% for the period.

According to the report, this share price drop reflected the "change in market value of property portfolio, partially offset by the benefit of inflation-linked rent reviews and stable operator performance".

The investment trust gives investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate assets, in particular care homes.

Profits before tax for the year were down 46.2% year-on-year, at £16.9m for 2022 versus £31.4m in 2021.

Rupert Barclay, chair of Impact Healthcare REIT, said in the report, the trust had benefitted from its "robust, long term and responsible business model and resilient and defensive portfolio, with annual inflation-linked upward-only rent reviews in 100% of our leases".

Barclay is due to step down from the trust at the end of this month, and will be succeeded by Simon Laffin, currently non-executive director and chairman designate of the trust.

Director Paul Craig will also be stepping down as a director at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Barclay commented on the volatility coming into 2023 and said that the healthcare sector was not "immune" to this.

Barclay said: "The essential nature of our tenants' services... are expected to continue to help our asset values to hold up much better than most other real estate sub-sectors.

"At the same time, the returns available to us on acquisitions and asset management projects remain above our cost of capital, and rising rents over the life of our leases, all of which are long duration with inflation-linked rent reviews, should support capital growth."

The trust collected 100% of its rents for the year and recorded zero voids.