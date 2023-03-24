UK retail sales grow 1.2% in February

Total non-food stores sales volumes (department, clothing, household and other non-food stores) grew by 2.4% over the month, while online sales volumes rose by 0.2%.

Nicholas Hyett, investment analyst at Wealth Club, said the stronger than expected rise could seem surprising due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

However, he explained that growth in non-food sales was driven by discounters and second hand shops, while the rise in food volumes can be attributed to people choosing to eat in and "avoid pricey meals out".

"Longer term, sales volumes remain lower than they were this time last year," he said.

Year-on-year sales fell 3.5%, though this was better than the expected decline of 4.7%.

Emma Mogford, manager of the Premier Miton Monthly Income fund, added: "The UK consumer appears to be spending their wage increases, despite uncertainty over the economic outlook."

Mogford also noted, that growth in clothing was strong, which she said supported her view that the UK consumers still have "some catch up spending to do after the pandemic".