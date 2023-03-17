Bank shares sell-off sparks unplanned ECB supervisory board meeting

Stress and vulnerability assessment

Market turmoil prompted an unscheduled meeting of the ECB Supervisory Board
Market turmoil prompted an unscheduled meeting of the ECB Supervisory Board

The European Central Bank has arranged an unplanned meeting of its supervisory board this morning (17 March) to discuss the impact of recent market movements on European banks.

An ECB spokesperson told Investment Week: "The supervisory board is meeting to exchange views and to provide members with an update on recent developments in the banking sector."

The meeting was prompted by a tumultuous week for banks across the world, which began with the sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK to HSBC following SVB's collapse on 9 March.

'This time is different': SVB collapse symptom of easy money rather than systemic banking issues

Credit Suisse added to the concerns when a combination of its admission of risk and compliance failures, combined with its largest shareholder announcing it would not be able to add further financial banking, resulted in a sell-off in its shares.

On 15 March, the Swiss bank's shares fell 24%.

The situation was then swiftly mitigated by the intervention of the Swiss central bank, which agreed to loan CHF 50bn ($54bn) to strengthen Credit Suisse's liquidity, which saw the bank's shares open up 30.8% on 16 March.

Potential banking vulnerabilities in Europe were also raised following the ECB's decision to hike rates by 50 bps on 16 March.

Action from the European Central Bank is not expected imminently.

