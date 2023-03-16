Ediston Property Investment Company proposes merger or liquidation

Small size and wide discount

The board of EPIC, which holds £280m in assets, said it has a preference for structuring a merger with one or more REITs, but will consider all options available.
The board of EPIC, which holds £280m in assets, said it has a preference for structuring a merger with one or more REITs, but will consider all options available.

The Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC) has launched a strategic review that could see it either merge with another REIT or sell its portfolio assets and return proceeds to shareholders.

In a London Stock Exchange notice this morning (16 March), the board of the real estate investment trust said it is undertaking a strategic review of the options available to the fund to maximise value for shareholders. 

The board of EPIC, which holds £280m in assets, said it has a preference for structuring a merger with one or more REITs, but will consider all options available. 

This could include selling the entire share capital of the fund, undertaking some other form of consolidation, combination or merger, and selling the trust's portfolio assets and returning proceeds to shareholders.

abrdn Latin American Income trust proposes liquidation

While the board believes that the fund is well positioned from an investment perspective, and has a "very capable" investment manager in place, it recognises that EPIC, like many of its peers, remains of a size that might deter some potential investors. 

"Challenges as to liquidity, the ability of larger investors to achieve their desired quantum of investment commitment, market profile and cost efficiencies are all directly referable to the modest size of the company," the board said. 

Moreover, the trust's rating, while better than many in the sector, still reflects a significant discount to NAV. According to the Association of Investment Companies, EPIC is currently trading at a 24.2% discount.  

The board said that although growing the company has been a stated objective for a number of years, it has concluded that it is unlikely to be able to raise new capital in the short- to medium-term. 

Given the challenges that the REITs sector is facing at present, the board argued that these challenges should be addressed by achieving consolidation "so shareholders can enjoy the ensuing economies of scale and enhanced liquidity". 

"The EPIC board believes that such consolidation would enable investors to benefit from the medium-term recovery in the real estate sector through a re-rating of the REITs' share prices and the attractive investment opportunities that are available to larger REITs," it added. 

155-year old trust Investment Company weighs options to wind up

In a research note, Winterflood wrote: "Following a number of strategic reviews initiated in the investment trust universe in recent weeks, this is yet another demonstration of a board recognising the challenges faced by a sub-scale fund on a wide discount and acting in the best interest of shareholders. 

"We have sympathy with the fact that the real estate sector is enduring a difficult period at present in an environment of elevated gilt yields and macroeconomic concerns," the broker added.  

"As a result, we agree with the opinion of the EPIC board that a merger with another REIT could be the best way forward, enabling a larger vehicle to take advantage of any opportunities that may arise."

