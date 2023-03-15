Spring Budget 23: Positive steps towards economic recovery but 'bumpy' road ahead

The chancellor has frozen fuel duty for an extra year and given pubs an 11p relief on draught beer. At the same time, families will be able to secure double the time of free childcare for under-two-year-olds, up to 30 hours a week, and savers have been handed a 50% increase to the pensions annual allowance and a surprise abolition of the pension lifetime allowance.

The government's economic outlook was also applauded by experts, with Hunt citing the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecasts that UK inflation will fall from 10.7% in Q4 2022 to 2.9% at the end of 2023.

While Hunt's positivity on the British economy has been lauded, with a significant focus on growth and lowering debt as a percentage of GDP, Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said the path to get there "looks rather bumpy as of today" and "a lot will need to go smoothly" to achieve those goals.

Market Movers Blog: Markets drop as large European banks suspend trading

With issues in the banking sector front and centre in the past week, Birrell added interest rate hikes and a possible looming recession "prove too much of a headwind" at the moment.

Pensions

Pension savers received several incentives from the chancellor today, with AssetCo chair Martin Gilbert describing the measures as "tremendous" for the economy.

Their impact will be notably felt by NHS workers, many of whom have been forced to either reduce their hours or retire early to avoid significant tax liabilities.

Gilbert added: "Skilled older workers, particularly in the NHS, will be incentivised to stay in employment or even return to work so they can save for their old age in a highly tax efficient way.

"We need older workers in the economy to pass on their skills and experience to their younger colleague. The LTA should never have been reduced to the current level, so the current chancellor's decisive action to address the issue should be broadly welcomed."

Markets

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, argued Hunt wanted today's Spring Budget to have been a boring one, "but markets are anything but that".

She explained this morning's sell-off across equities with "sharp declines" in the banking sector, tied largely to Credit Suisse's woes, have "overshadowed the impact from the Treasury's fiscal plans", as investors have been flocking to safer stocks, with financials and oil stocks at the bottom of the FTSE 100.

Spring Budget 23: OBR maintains forecast of sharpest drop in living standards since 1950s

She told Investment Week: "Safe-haven stocks like Fresnillo, pharma companies like GSK and Haleon, and utilities like Severn Trend and United Utilities are among the handful of gainers amid a sea of red today.

"Perhaps that risk-off sentiment has sparked demand for ‘safe' stocks among investors as a way to shield from the volatility."

Hunt has tried to paint a "rosy picture", Scholar added, but he has had to contend with the strain in the financial sector, which is lowering the likelihood of a rates increase from the Bank of England later this month.

Business

The government's desire to accelerate economic growth and unlock potential within the SME sector meant that measures directly related to boosting businesses - beyond tax incentives - had to be kicked further down the line to the Autumn Statement, according to Matt Currie, head of growth capital at Seneca Partners.

"Many of the businesses in the tax advantaged arena are not yet at the stage of reinvesting profits and their funding largely derives from VCTs, EIS and SEIS. The recognition of this at UK government level bodes well for the tax advantaged sector going forward and the critical part it will have in helping these businesses to develop and flourish,'' he added.

Spring Budget 23: Hunt teases financing reforms for start-ups

Aman Behzad, founder and managing partner of Royal Park Partners, accused the Chancellor of missing the opportunity to deliver policy reform "that would truly dial up innovation", especially for start-ups.

While he recognised Hunt's commitment to support UK tech businesses, he believes more long-term support is needed, especially following the closure of some of the tech and digital schemes.

"A focus on AI through new incentives and the launch of an AI sandbox is encouraging, however other emerging technologies deserve similar attention," he added.

At the same time, Roger Clarke, CEO of real estate stock exchange IPSX, criticised the chancellor for failing to "adequately address" the issues that are seeing London lose ground to New York, especially when it comes to attracting and retaining listed companies.

"If the government is serious about supporting London's capital markets performance, then we must move towards implementing the sound proposals outlined in the Edinburgh Reforms, including a reversal of the MiFID II policy which effectively decimated opportunities for small- and mid-cap companies to access investors," Clarke said.

He argued regulatory red tape needed to be cut to avoid hindering trading volumes and forcing investors to focus on large-cap stocks. This, he added, "would make it more commercially viable for a far broader range of companies of all shapes and sizes to float, and ideally foster an environment where innovative firms choose to stay and grow in London, to the benefit of the wider investment ecosystem and economy".