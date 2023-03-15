Spring Budget 23: OBR maintains forecast of sharpest drop in living standards since 1950s

The drop in real household disposable income per capita, a measure of living standards, is less than the 7% fall expected in November, but will still represent the largest two-year fall since records began in the 1950s.

When the OBR closed its forecast on 8 February, it foresaw the terminal Bank of England interest rate at 4.25% later this year, compared to 5%, as had been assumed in November.

Spring Budget 23: Hunt unveils measures to tackle UK's labour shortage in bid to boost growth

This was largely due to the increasingly positive outlook for inflation, as the OBR predicted inflation will fall to 2.9% at the end of this year, down from 10.7% in the last quarter of 2022, and below the 3.8% that had been estimated for the quarter in November last year.

Inflation is expected to fall to 6.9% next quarter, compared to 8.9% as forecast in the Autumn Statement.

Looking ahead, inflation is set to hover at about 0% for the middle of the decade, not returning to the Bank of England's 2% target until 2028.

Inflation peaked at a 40-year high of 11.1% in October 2022. It more than halves to 2.9% by the end of 2023 as falling retail energy prices and the easing of supply bottlenecks offset continued domestic price pressures.#SpringBudget #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/EtziLg38sC — Office for Budget Responsibility (@OBR_UK) March 15, 2023

The OBR also projected a 1.5% contraction for UK GDP in 2023, but it has now forecast GDP will contract by just 0.2% throughout the year.

However, GDP forecasts are now lower than they had been after 2024, rising 2.5% in 2025 compared to 2.6% previously, 2.1% in 2026 versus 2.7% and 1.9% in 2027 rather than 2.2%.

The improved economic outlook in the next couple of years in the UK means that the OBR expects a fiscal windfall of about £25bn annually, with around two-thirds of this used for tax cuts and spending increases, leaving borrowing down close to £12bn a year.

We expect a shorter and shallower economic downturn, with GDP falling by 0.6% in total, down from the over 2% forecast in November.



GDP recovers from mid-2023 and regains its pre-pandemic peak in mid-2024.#SpringBudget #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/rk6xMWWi4u — Office for Budget Responsibility (@OBR_UK) March 15, 2023

The government is also set to fail to meet one of its three fiscal targets, the welfare cap, after it had been predicted to meet it in the Autumn Statement OBR report. The OBR said it would miss the target by £4.1bn.

Business investment is expected to remain volatile, boosted by the announced 100% capital allowances, before dropping sharply following their expiration in 2026. It is not estimated to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2025.