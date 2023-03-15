Spring Budget 23: LTA scrap 'could see more people turn to IFAs'

Advisers react to news

Hope William-Smith
clock • 2 min read
The announcement was welcomed by many advisers. Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

The announcement was welcomed by many advisers. Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s move today (15 March) to abolish the pensions lifetime allowance (LTA) could see more people turning to advisers, according to Continuum.

The LTA - the maximum value in either a defined benefit or defined contribution scheme before an individual faces further tax charges - was scrapped today in a move set to "prove popular with higher earning professionals", said managing partner Martin Brown.

"Many UK pension savers who were previously close to the LTA may feel that now could be a good time to consider saving more into a pension. Those with DC pension schemes who have saved industriously over their career will be wanting to look again at their financial planning in order to inflation-proof their lifestyle in retirement."

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor abolishes pensions LTA and increases annual allowance to £60,000

AJ Bell head of retirement policy Tom Selby called the surprise move "the most significant retirement policy intervention since the 2015 pension freedoms".

"Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a pensions tax-cutting bonanza far beyond anyone's pre-Budget expectations," he added. "The LTA has long acted as a drag anchor on strong investment performance and a deterrent to retirement saving, while also creating horrendous complexity in the system. It has also added to the huge turmoil engulfing the NHS, with senior doctors choosing early retirement over paying a pension tax penalty.

"These pension tax-cutting measures amount to a colossal boost to savers and retirees and send a clear message to hard-working savers that the government is now firmly on your side."

Abrdn strategy director Jonny Black agreed the move is "welcome, joined-up thinking" from the government.

"The abolition of the LTA will have come as a surprise. This is a real opportunity for the sector to once again demonstrate its value in helping clients understand exactly what it means for them. Advisers - supported with the right tools, including platform technology - must be ready to respond to a surge in inquiries, and to help clients adapt their financial plans, as required.  

"Conversations will also need to be had to ensure clients are fully prepared for the new tax year."

Spring Budget 23: Hunt unveils measures to tackle UK's labour shortage in bid to boost growth

Thera Wealth Management owner Phillip Dragoumis said it was "a real positive" that pensions rules were getting simpler, adding: "Overall, this was a very impressive budget."

PAB Wealth Management financial adviser Luke Thompson added: "The chancellor has really pulled the rabbit out of the hat with the removal of the LTA for pensions. The general consensus was that this was going to be significantly increased but by removing it completely and increasing the annual allowance to £60,000 he will help a lot of high earners reduce their tax bills."

The Orchard Practice Chartered financial planner Joshua Gerstler agreed: "The increase in the AA will encourage people to put more away for their retirement. Pensions are one of the most tax-efficient ways to invest, and these policy changes make them even more so. Well done."

Related Topics

Hope William-Smith
Author spotlight

Hope William-Smith

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Hope William-Smith

Spring Budget 23: Annual investment allowance for firms raised to £1m

Eden Park, Charles Stanley and SS&C Hubwise launch DFM

More on Pensions

Stuart Taylor, Canada Life Asset Management
Pensions

Vanishing act: Bond yield effects on pension deficits

Top-ups a thing of the past

Stuart Taylor
clock 10 March 2023 • 3 min read
Work and Pensions Committee 'calls for evidence' around LDI.
Pensions

UK government committee 'calls for evidence' in LDI crisis

Work and Pensions Committee

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 24 October 2022 • 3 min read
Joe Midmore, CCO of OpenGamma
Pensions

Gilt-y as charged: Why pension funds need to greater margin sophistication

Liquidity challenge

Joe Midmore
clock 12 October 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor abolishes pensions LTA and increases annual allowance to £60,000

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
02

Octopus Investments distribution team at risk as 16 face redundancy

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor confirms nuclear power to be classed as 'green'

15 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Spring Budget

15 March 2023 • 4 min read
05

Spring Budget 23: Annual investment allowance for firms raised to £1m

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Spring Budget 23: OBR forecasts UK will dodge recession in 2023 with inflation set to fall to 2.9%

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
21 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Asia Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot