Spring Budget 23: LTA scrap 'could see more people turn to IFAs'

The LTA - the maximum value in either a defined benefit or defined contribution scheme before an individual faces further tax charges - was scrapped today in a move set to "prove popular with higher earning professionals", said managing partner Martin Brown.

"Many UK pension savers who were previously close to the LTA may feel that now could be a good time to consider saving more into a pension. Those with DC pension schemes who have saved industriously over their career will be wanting to look again at their financial planning in order to inflation-proof their lifestyle in retirement."

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor abolishes pensions LTA and increases annual allowance to £60,000

AJ Bell head of retirement policy Tom Selby called the surprise move "the most significant retirement policy intervention since the 2015 pension freedoms".

"Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a pensions tax-cutting bonanza far beyond anyone's pre-Budget expectations," he added. "The LTA has long acted as a drag anchor on strong investment performance and a deterrent to retirement saving, while also creating horrendous complexity in the system. It has also added to the huge turmoil engulfing the NHS, with senior doctors choosing early retirement over paying a pension tax penalty.

"These pension tax-cutting measures amount to a colossal boost to savers and retirees and send a clear message to hard-working savers that the government is now firmly on your side."

Abrdn strategy director Jonny Black agreed the move is "welcome, joined-up thinking" from the government.

"The abolition of the LTA will have come as a surprise. This is a real opportunity for the sector to once again demonstrate its value in helping clients understand exactly what it means for them. Advisers - supported with the right tools, including platform technology - must be ready to respond to a surge in inquiries, and to help clients adapt their financial plans, as required.

"Conversations will also need to be had to ensure clients are fully prepared for the new tax year."

Spring Budget 23: Hunt unveils measures to tackle UK's labour shortage in bid to boost growth

Thera Wealth Management owner Phillip Dragoumis said it was "a real positive" that pensions rules were getting simpler, adding: "Overall, this was a very impressive budget."

PAB Wealth Management financial adviser Luke Thompson added: "The chancellor has really pulled the rabbit out of the hat with the removal of the LTA for pensions. The general consensus was that this was going to be significantly increased but by removing it completely and increasing the annual allowance to £60,000 he will help a lot of high earners reduce their tax bills."

The Orchard Practice Chartered financial planner Joshua Gerstler agreed: "The increase in the AA will encourage people to put more away for their retirement. Pensions are one of the most tax-efficient ways to invest, and these policy changes make them even more so. Well done."