Spring Budget 23: Annual investment allowance for firms raised to £1m

Corporation tax increase also confirmed

Hope William-Smith
clock • 1 min read
Chancellor Hunt stands outside 11 Downing Street. Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Chancellor Hunt stands outside 11 Downing Street. Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

The annual investment allowance has been increased to £1m for small businesses in what will be a welcome move for advice firms.

Delivering the Spring Budget today (15 March), Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed 99% of all businesses will now be able to deduct the full value of their investment from each year's taxable profits.

‘Full expensing' has also been introduced for the next three years meaning all money invested in IT equipment by a small business can be deducted in full from taxable profits.

Hunt has confirmed the expensing will become permanent once the government is "responsibly able" to afford it and that the UK will be Europe's only country with full expensing.

"The impact on the economy will be huge - the Office for Budget Responsibility says it will increase business investment by 3% every year," he added.

Hunt also confirmed corporation tax will rise from 19% to 25% in April. Conservative MPs have been hostile toward the planned hike, though the move had been defended with the government assuring the UK is still a good place to start and grow businesses.

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor abolishes pensions LTA and increases annual allowance to £60,000

"Conservatives know the importance of a competitive tax regime," Hunt said today. "I want us to have the most pro-business tax regime anywhere."

Hunt re-confirmed that the UK will still have the lowest headline rate in the G7 and added that a 19% rate "did not incentivise investment" and would cause less capital investment and lower productivity if left untouched.

Hunt today called his budget as one for growth which focused on "long-term, sustainability, health growth".

"We remain vigilant and will not hesitate to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure economic stability," he added. "This is prosperity with purpose."

The move represent an effective £9bn a year corporation tax cut for UK businesses.

Related Topics

Hope William-Smith
Author spotlight

Hope William-Smith

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Hope William-Smith

Spring Budget 23: LTA scrap 'could see more people turn to IFAs'

Eden Park, Charles Stanley and SS&C Hubwise launch DFM

More on Investment

Judges announced for the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards
Investment

Judges announced for the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards

Entries close this week!

Rebecca Hancock
clock 14 March 2023 • 2 min read
Selectors on Screen: J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Gonzalez on the importance of diverse teams
Investment

Selectors on Screen: J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Gonzalez on the importance of diverse teams

Interview series with fund selectors

Katrina Lloyd
clock 09 March 2023 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Listed infrastructure - Investing in a sustainable future
Investment

Industry Voice: Listed infrastructure - Investing in a sustainable future

OECD calculations demonstrate that nearly 7 trillion of annual investment in infrastructure will be required in the coming decade to support economic growth while meeting the SDGs. Principal Asset Management explore the impact potential of listed infrastructure

Principal Asset Management
clock 07 March 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor abolishes pensions LTA and increases annual allowance to £60,000

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
02

Octopus Investments distribution team at risk as 16 face redundancy

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor confirms nuclear power to be classed as 'green'

15 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Spring Budget

15 March 2023 • 4 min read
05

Spring Budget 23: Annual investment allowance for firms raised to £1m

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Spring Budget 23: OBR forecasts UK will dodge recession in 2023 with inflation set to fall to 2.9%

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
21 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Asia Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot