Spring Budget 23: Annual investment allowance for firms raised to £1m

Delivering the Spring Budget today (15 March), Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed 99% of all businesses will now be able to deduct the full value of their investment from each year's taxable profits.

‘Full expensing' has also been introduced for the next three years meaning all money invested in IT equipment by a small business can be deducted in full from taxable profits.

Hunt has confirmed the expensing will become permanent once the government is "responsibly able" to afford it and that the UK will be Europe's only country with full expensing.

"The impact on the economy will be huge - the Office for Budget Responsibility says it will increase business investment by 3% every year," he added.

Hunt also confirmed corporation tax will rise from 19% to 25% in April. Conservative MPs have been hostile toward the planned hike, though the move had been defended with the government assuring the UK is still a good place to start and grow businesses.

"Conservatives know the importance of a competitive tax regime," Hunt said today. "I want us to have the most pro-business tax regime anywhere."

Hunt re-confirmed that the UK will still have the lowest headline rate in the G7 and added that a 19% rate "did not incentivise investment" and would cause less capital investment and lower productivity if left untouched.

Hunt today called his budget as one for growth which focused on "long-term, sustainability, health growth".

"We remain vigilant and will not hesitate to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure economic stability," he added. "This is prosperity with purpose."

The move represent an effective £9bn a year corporation tax cut for UK businesses.