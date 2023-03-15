Spring Budget 23: Chancellor confirms nuclear power to be classed as 'green'

Hunt claimed the proportion of electricity generated from renewables has increased from under 10% when the Conservative party came to power to almost 40%, but said "the wind does not always blow and the sun does not always shine - even under the Conservatives."

He added that the UK will "need another critical source of cheap and reliable energy - and that is nuclear".

"Increasing nuclear capacity is vital to meet our net-zero obligations," Hunt continued. "So to encourage private sector investment into our nuclear programme, today I confirm that subject to consultation nuclear power will be classed as environmentally sustainable."

The chancellor said this will give nuclear power the same "investment incentives" as renewable energy and will driver further public investment.

Spring Budget 23: Hunt teases financing reforms for start-ups

Hunt also confirmed the government will be creating a new body to oversee new nuclear power stations across the UK, as well as launching a competition for the design of small modular reactors.

"In the Autumn Statement I announced the first state-financed investment in nuclear for a generation, a £700m investment in Sizewell C. Today I can announce two further commitments to deliver our nuclear ambitions.

"Firstly, following representations from our energetic Energy Security Secretary, I am announcing the launch of Great British Nuclear, which will bring down costs and provide opportunities across the nuclear supply chain to help provide one quarter of our electricity by 2050.

"And secondly, I am launching the first competition for small modular reactors. It will be completed by the end of this year and if demonstrated as viable we will co-fund this exciting new technology."

Speaking on one of the four pillars of the government's industrial strategy - ‘enterprise' - the Chancellor also confirmed investment in carbon capture.

"We are world leaders in renewable energy. So today, I want to develop another claim of our green economy; carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) and allocating up to £20bn of support for the early development of CCUS, starting with projects from our East coast to Merseyside to North Wales, paving the way for CCUS everywhere across the UK as we approach 2050, that will support up to 50,000 jobs, attract private sector investment and help capture 20 to 30 million tonnes of co2 per year by 2030."