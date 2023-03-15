Spring Budget 23: Hunt extends tax freeze on draught beer

Jeremy Hunt revealed the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets.

This was "a differential we will maintain as part of a new Brexit pubs guarantee", he said, claiming this "was not possible when we were in the EU".

The chancellor said: "British ale may be warm, but the duty on a pint is frozen."

This will come into effect on 1 August 2023, and will also apply to every pub in Northern Ireland due to the recently agreed Windsor Framework.