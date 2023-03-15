Spring Budget 23: Hunt extends tax freeze on draught beer

From 1 August 2023

Jeremy Hunt revealed the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets.
Jeremy Hunt revealed the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets.

Tax on draught products in pubs will remain frozen, continuing the system for calculating taxes in alcohol laid out in November's Autumn Statement.

In today's Budget, Jeremy Hunt revealed the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets.

This was "a differential we will maintain as part of a new Brexit pubs guarantee", he said, claiming this "was not possible when we were in the EU".

Spring Budget 23: Hunt teases financing reforms for start-ups

The chancellor said: "British ale may be warm, but the duty on a pint is frozen." 

This will come into effect on 1 August 2023, and will also apply to every pub in Northern Ireland due to the recently agreed Windsor Framework.

Spring Budget 23: Hunt's 'optimistic' Budget shrouds likely 'new round of austerity' post-election

SVB collapse sends 'wake up call' to UK VCTs and start-ups

Spring Budget 23: Hunt's 'optimistic' Budget shrouds likely 'new round of austerity' post-election

‘Still felt like a recession for many’

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Spring Budget

LTA scrapped and OBR forecast

Spring Budget 23: OBR maintains forecast of sharpest drop in living standards since 1950s

Average 6.1% inflation in 2023

