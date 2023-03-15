Spring Budget 23: Hunt unveils measures to tackle UK's labour shortage in bid to boost growth

‘Back to work’ budget

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a set of measures to tackle the UK’s labour shortage, by persuading thousands of people back into work in an attempt to boost economic growth and halve inflation.

Today (15 March), the chancellor delivered his Spring Budget, billed the ‘Budget for Growth', with reforms to support disabled people, those with long-term health conditions, parents, the over 50s and people on Universal Credit to return to the workforce.

"Long term, sustainable, healthy growth that pays for our NHS and schools, finds good jobs for young people, provides a safety net for older people, all whilst making our country one of the most prosperous in the world," the chancellor said.

"Today I deliver that by removing the obstacles that stop businesses investing, tackling the labour shortages that stop them recruiting, breaking down the barriers that stop people working and harnessing British ingenuity to make us a science and tech superpower."

Spring Budget 23: OBR forecasts UK will dodge recession in 2023 with inflation set to fall to 2.9%

To encourage older workers to delay retirement, the chancellor has abolished the pensions lifetime allowance, previously set at £1.07m. The pensions tax-free allowance has been increased from £40,000 to £60,000. 

In a bid to support parents facing soaring childcare costs, childcare costs on Universal Credit will be paid upfront rather than in arrears, with payments of £951 for one child and £1,630 for two children. 

The chancellor has also pledged to extend free childcare of 30 hours a week to parents with children aged from nine months to three years. It will only apply to households where both parents are working. 

Spring Budget 23: Energy support extension an 'easy win' for Hunt

The government is also hoping to encourage benefit claimants to move into work or increase their hours with increased sanctions enforcement and Work Coach support. Hunt also announced changes to sickness benefits, disability support, doctor sick notes and funding for occupational health consultants.

Britain's tight labour market is the backdrop behind these measure, as figures by the Labour Force Survey showed that around 5.8% of the working age population is inactive.

The Office for National Statistics has estimated that an ageing population will continue to push economic inactivity levels higher in the next few years. 

Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget also unveiled a set of measures to help families cope with the cost-of-living crisis, primarily through the extension of the Energy Price Guarantee for an extra three months.

