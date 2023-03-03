Softbank's Arm dashes hopes for London listing as it opts for New York

Subsequent UK listing a possibility

The decision marks a blow to London, where Arm was listed until it was bought by Japanese firm SoftBank in 2016 in a $32bn deal.
Softbank-backed British chip designer Arm has opted to pursue a US-only listing over a return to the London Stock Exchange, dashing the UK government’s hopes to make Britain a “science and technology superpower”.

Arm CEO Rene Haas said in a statement this morning: "After engagement with the British government and the Financial Conduct Authority over several months, SoftBank and Arm have determined that pursuing a US-only listing of Arm in 2023 is the best path forward for the company and its stakeholders."

However, the firm has not ruled out a subsequent UK listing "in due course" and stressed that it plans to increase its UK presence with the opening of a new site in Bristol and continued headcount growth. 

"Arm is proud of its British heritage and continues to work with the British government. We will continue to invest and play a significant role in the British tech ecosystem," Haas added. 

The Cambridge-based company said it also intends to maintain its headquarters, operations and material IP in the UK. 

The decision marks a blow to London, where Arm was listed until it was bought by Japanese firm SoftBank in 2016 in a $32bn deal that drew criticism over claims the UK Government had allowed the acquisition of Britain's biggest tech success by foreign investors.

A government spokesperson said: "The UK is taking forward ambitious reforms to the rules governing its capital markets, building on our continued success as Europe's leading hub for investment, and the second largest globally.

"We continue to attract some of the most innovative and largest companies in the world - and note Arm's commitment to expanding its presence in the UK, providing a boost to growth, jobs and investment."

Separately, on Thursday (2 March) building materials company CRH signalled its intention to leave the FTSE 100 and seek a primary listing in the US, which comprises the majority of its earnings.

