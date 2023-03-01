AJ Bell unveils charitable foundation

The first two charity partners are Smart Works and IntoUniversity, which will each receive an annual donation of £100,000 from the foundation for the next two years.
AJ Bell has launched a charitable initiative and has already lined up two charity partners to benefit from the project.

The investment platform will initially contribute 0.5% of its profits before tax to the AJ Bell Futures Foundation every year, with staff being given the opportunity to volunteer for the organisations the charitable initiative supports.

The foundation will focus on helping people in the firm's local communities, either from disadvantaged backgrounds or those who have faced significant life challenges, and give them opportunities to become more financially secure.

Michael Summersgill, CEO of AJ Bell, said: "As a company, we have always supported charitable activities close to our hearts. The AJ Bell Futures Foundation is about taking that one step further. 

"This is far more than a financial donation. For us, this is about making a meaningful and sustained effort to support our communities by also providing the time and resources of our staff to deliver practical resources and value to the organisations we partner with."

Smart Works helps marginalised women secure employment, while IntoUniversity supports disadvantaged young people access higher education or explore different career paths.

Kate Stephens, Smart Works CEO, said: "Smart Works is honoured to have been chosen as one of the AJ Bell Future Foundation's charity partners, and we share a joint commitment to helping women to thrive. Demand for our service has risen sharply following the pandemic and current cost of living crisis.

"As Smart Works enters its tenth year, we are working to double the number of women we help across the UK to 10,000, and the generous support of AJ Bell will help make that possible."

Rachel Carr, CEO of IntoUniversity, added: "IntoUniversity is very proud to be partnering with the AJ Bell Futures Foundation. This fantastic partnership will provide exciting new insights and opportunities for thousands of young people from across the UK to help them build their capabilities and realise their potential."

