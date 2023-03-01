Aquila Energy Efficiency investors vote against continuation

Over 55% of votes cast

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The shares of the trust had been trading at a persistent discount of around 25% before yesterday's announcement.
Image:

The Aquila Energy Efficiency trust has failed its continuation resolution, as over half of proxy votes cast have come against it.

In a London Stock Exchange announcement on Tuesday (28 February), the board revealed that votes representing 87,115,728 shares had been cast by proxy, with 46.55m (55.5%) voting against continuation, which needed approval of more than 50% to pass.

By 28 August, the directors will recommend to shareholders whether to reconstruct, re-organise or place the trust into liquidation, having explored all options and "determined the best solution", including discussing the options with the company's shareholders. 

Future of Aquila Energy Efficiency uncertain as investors look set to vote against continuation

"In light of the results of the general meeting, the investment adviser no longer intends to undertake the acquisition of ordinary shares of the company in the market, as previously disclosed in the company's announcement released on 20 February 2023," the board said in a statement. 

Shares reacted positively to the news, up 6.5% to 77p, equivalent to a 20% discount to net asset value, according to data from Winterflood.

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

