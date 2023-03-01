RM Funds tables proposal to replace Alvarium as Home REIT's investment adviser

Pietro Nicholls, lead portfolio manager of the VT RM Alternative Income fund and former manager of the RM Infrastructure Income trust, told Investment Week that around 30% of the shareholder base had shown "indicative" support for the proposal.

"What we are talking about here is a proposal that needs a multidisciplinary approach. It needs a team of people that understand housing associations, construction, property, finance and credit litigation. And that is why we have put ourselves forward for it," he said.

"This company has an image issue if nothing else right now. Its share price has collapsed because investors have lost faith in the company's investment advisor."

Alvarium put some distance between itself and Home REIT back in December after agreeing to sell Alvarium Home REIT Advisors Limited (AHRA), although it retained the leverage to first right of refusal to repurchase the firm.

The trust's share price has plunged by more than 70% to 38p after the publication of a short-seller report in November which made damning allegations about its financial stability.

Since then it has undergone a flurry of issues, such as several tenants withdrawing rental payments and missing several deadlines to publish its annual accounts. This culminated in its removal from FTSE indices following its extended share suspension.

Nicholls believes the firm is capable of restoring the value of the £1.1bn trust in the next 12-18 months. One of its primary objectives will be to work with the board and service providers to preserve and generate shareholder value.

As a second objective of its proposal, RM Funds will seek to maintain the social mission of the trust and continue providing sheltered accommodation for people in need.

"We are not expecting residents to be moved because of the actions or failures of others. We want to make sure that we can support those residents in the proper housing that they need and for shareholders to preserve their value and our solution addresses that," he said.

A cross-section of shareholders were consulted on the proposals, Nicholls noted, including both the top and bottom holders. The firm also sought to secure support from stakeholders such as the trust's impact advisors and payment processors, as well as potential counterparties.

"The real important thing for us was not just to speak to one or two people, but was to speak to 20-30 people, because we wanted to make sure that investors understood what we were talking about and who we were," he said.

If the board approves the proposal and RM Funds is appointed, Nicholls said it would reduce management fees for shareholders and reinvest them into Home REITs shares in a move to show alignment of interest.

"Shareholders have taken a lot of pain in that share price right now, we obviously cannot do anything about that," he said.

"But what we can do is we can say, going forward, the cost of this business from an investment advisor should be lower than what they are today. We want to make sure that happens for shareholders."