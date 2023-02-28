Future of Aquila Energy Efficiency uncertain as investors look set to vote against continuation

The trust’s discount to net asset value has narrowed to 20%, but it reached an all-time low of over 30% when the continuation vote was announced on 13 February.

In a London Stock Exchange announcement yesterday afternoon (27 February), the company revealed that votes representing 83,768,843 shares (83.8% of share capital) had been cast by proxy so far, with 46.55m (55.6%) voting against continuation.

Based on the current proxy votes cast, the resolution is not expected to pass today's (28 February) general meeting at 2pm this afternoon, as these needed approval of more than 50%.

"Should the resolutions not pass at the general meeting, as currently indicated by the proxy votes cast, the board of the company will consult with shareholders over proposals for the future of the company, with further announcements to be made in due course," the company said in a statement.

"A further announcement confirming the final votes cast will be made as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the general meeting."

The shares of the trust had been trading at a persistent discount of around 25% before yesterday's announcement. Shares reacted positively to the news, up 6.5% to 77p, equivalent to a 20% discount to net asset value.

Broker Numis wrote in a research note this morning that AEET has been "a difficult journey for investors", having sat subscale since its £100m IPO in June 2021 and "struggling to capture investor imagination" with limited trading liquidity in the shares.

"This has not been helped by the slower than expected deployment of IPO proceeds, with around 60% of IPO proceeds deployed to date, almost 20 months after the IPO," research analysts Colette Ord and Andrew Rees wrote.

"These deployment challenges also resulted in two departures from the board in January 2022 and the continuation vote being brought forward to this month from 2025."

James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, said: "We recommended that shareholders vote against continuation. The next step should be to find a merger partner, we think."

According to Carthew, the "obvious candidate" is SDCL Energy Efficiency, although it is trading on a discount of 13.5%, having widened steadily since early December 2022. However, he said this should not be a barrier to a merger.

"Neither should AEET's portfolio - which may not all fit SDCL's investment style - issuing C shares (as JPMorgan Global Growth and Income did for JPMorgan Elect Managed Growth) while the portfolio is sorted out, get around the problem. Including a cash exit opportunity for those that desire it would help address the discount issue."