UK consumer confidence rebounds in February from historic lows

Despite the rebound, Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said that headline consumer confidence score is still “severely depressed”.

GfK's consumer confidence index, which measures how people view their personal finances and wider economic prospects, jumped by seven points to -38.

This comes after confidence among UK consumers fell close to its record low in January, dropping three points from December to -24 after improving in the last quarter of 2022.

Consumer confidence in the UK claws back after improvement in Q4

Despite the rebound, Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said that headline consumer confidence score is still "severely depressed" and the mood as well as the economy remain a "long way off pre-lockdown levels".

The survey, based on interviews carried out in the first two weeks of February, found respondents were more optimistic about the next 12 months, as the sub-index measuring their general outlook on the future economic situation rose by 11 points between January and February.

Guy Foster, chief strategist at wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: "UK consumers, like their employers, believe the end is in sight. Consumer confidence has been languishing at levels that have always been consistent with a recession, going back over 40 years, but it is improving.

"What is more marked is that consumers see the future as looking brighter. It seems to fit well with the sudden jump in business activity based upon purchasing managers surveys released earlier in the week."

Foster added that when jobs are plentiful, inflation is slowing and the stock market has had a good run, consumers are likely to start feeling better about the outlook. However, he noted that the "buoyant mood" may take a knock as consumers feel the effects of coming tax increases.