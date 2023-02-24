UK consumer confidence rebounds in February from historic lows

Highest level since April 2022

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Despite the rebound, Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said that headline consumer confidence score is still “severely depressed”.
Image:

Despite the rebound, Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said that headline consumer confidence score is still “severely depressed”.

UK consumer confidence improved more than expected in February from historic lows, reaching its highest level since April 2022.

GfK's consumer confidence index, which measures how people view their personal finances and wider economic prospects, jumped by seven points to -38. 

This comes after confidence among UK consumers fell close to its record low in January, dropping three points from December to -24 after improving in the last quarter of 2022. 

Consumer confidence in the UK claws back after improvement in Q4

Despite the rebound, Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said that headline consumer confidence score is still "severely depressed" and the mood as well as the economy remain a "long way off pre-lockdown levels".

The survey, based on interviews carried out in the first two weeks of February, found respondents were more optimistic about the next 12 months, as the sub-index measuring their general outlook on the future economic situation rose by 11 points between January and February.

Guy Foster, chief strategist at wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: "UK consumers, like their employers, believe the end is in sight. Consumer confidence has been languishing at levels that have always been consistent with a recession, going back over 40 years, but it is improving.

"What is more marked is that consumers see the future as looking brighter. It seems to fit well with the sudden jump in business activity based upon purchasing managers surveys released earlier in the week."

Foster added that when jobs are plentiful, inflation is slowing and the stock market has had a good run, consumers are likely to start feeling better about the outlook. However, he noted that the "buoyant mood" may take a knock as consumers feel the effects of coming tax increases. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Omnis Investments promotes CIO Robert Jeffree to CEO role

Stock Spotlight: BP faces balancing act after dialling back climate targets

More on UK

British Business Bank’s venture capital arm, British Patient Capital, has a remit until 2028, which Taylor wants the government to extend.
UK

British Business Bank plans 'sovereign growth fund' ambitions - reports

Louis Taylor

Laura Miller
clock 21 February 2023 • 2 min read
January's increased defied economists' expectations for a 0.3% decline, which would have followed on from December's 1.2% downturn.
UK

UK retail sales unexpectedly rise in January

Up 0.5%

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 February 2023 • 1 min read
While the index slipped to close the day at 7,997.83, it broke its record again this morning and is currently trading at 8,045.89.
UK

FTSE 100 breaks historic 8,000 points barrier

Intraday high

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Simon Edelsten to retire from Artemis

24 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Assets shrink and profits collapse at Jupiter as investor sentiment bites

24 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

'Ignoring scientific truths': BNP Paribas faces legal action over climate strategy

23 February 2023 • 4 min read
04

The Big Interview with Pantheon's Steers: 'One bad apple' shouldn't ruin PE's reputation

23 February 2023 • 6 min read
05

Bank of England's Catherine Mann: Dovish pivot is not close

23 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

Investors pull record £54bn from UK funds

23 February 2023 • 2 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot