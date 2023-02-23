Register now: Key reasons for selectors to attend the Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

As pressure intensifies on the investment industry to ‘walk the talk', SIF will continue to lead the discussion on how delegates can cut through the greenwash and hold the sector to account, as well as help them navigate the plethora of new regulations coming down the line.

This year, SIF will also focus on impactful engagement and progressive social change as key themes. By attending, delegates will hear valuable insights from leading investors, scientists and experts who are demonstrating innovation and thought leadership in this area.

The agenda will explore:

Effecting and accelerating good outcomes in the real world through investor engagement

How can we really know and show that engagement is credible and effective?

What is the role for investors and how are asset managers thinking about investment strategies that enable a socially inclusive and just transition?

How is this being managed and implemented and what outcomes do we expect to see?

Examining recent ESG trends across sectors for funds available to retail and institutional investors.

Accelerating net-zero transition planning for investors

Approaches to assessing, allocating capital and aligning portfolios against carbon pathways

Opportunities for decarbonisation in private markets and how different private assets can have a positive impact on a more sustainable future

How are fund selectors considering diversity and inclusion factors when making investment decisions and rating companies?

Now in its third year, SIF is the only event of its kind to bring together fund selectors, financial advisers and pension professionals to help them navigate this fast-changing environment and ask the right questions to make better decisions.

The festival will once again be hosted by Declan Curry, who is a freelance journalist, news presenter and businessman, best known as the former business correspondent for BBC Breakfast.

Incisive Media is also pleased this year's Festival will take place at 155 Bishopsgate - etc.venues, right outside Liverpool Street station. We are very excited to use this stylish and contemporary venue for 2023. Visit the website here for more information.

Key reasons to attend