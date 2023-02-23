Register now: Key reasons for selectors to attend the Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Investment Week parent Incisive Media has unveiled the key themes for its Sustainable Investment Festival 2023 (SIF) on 14-15 June in London, with content tailored to the needs of fund selectors, wealth managers and financial advisers.
As pressure intensifies on the investment industry to ‘walk the talk', SIF will continue to lead the discussion on how delegates can cut through the greenwash and hold the sector to account, as well as help them navigate the plethora of new regulations coming down the line.
This year, SIF will also focus on impactful engagement and progressive social change as key themes. By attending, delegates will hear valuable insights from leading investors, scientists and experts who are demonstrating innovation and thought leadership in this area.
The agenda will explore:
- Effecting and accelerating good outcomes in the real world through investor engagement
How can we really know and show that engagement is credible and effective?
- Enabling a just transition
What is the role for investors and how are asset managers thinking about investment strategies that enable a socially inclusive and just transition?
- The practicalities of SDR and what this means for the industry
How is this being managed and implemented and what outcomes do we expect to see?
- Understanding the ESG fund landscape
- Examining recent ESG trends across sectors for funds available to retail and institutional investors.
- Accelerating net-zero transition planning for investors
Approaches to assessing, allocating capital and aligning portfolios against carbon pathways
- The role of private markets in driving ESG improvements
Opportunities for decarbonisation in private markets and how different private assets can have a positive impact on a more sustainable future
- Exploring investor strategies that support cultural equality and inclusion
How are fund selectors considering diversity and inclusion factors when making investment decisions and rating companies?
- As well as spotlight sessions on - Energy storage innovation, deployment and investment - Making food affordable and sustainable - Investing in clean water - Approaches to investing in biodiversity
Now in its third year, SIF is the only event of its kind to bring together fund selectors, financial advisers and pension professionals to help them navigate this fast-changing environment and ask the right questions to make better decisions.
The festival will once again be hosted by Declan Curry, who is a freelance journalist, news presenter and businessman, best known as the former business correspondent for BBC Breakfast.
Incisive Media is also pleased this year's Festival will take place at 155 Bishopsgate - etc.venues, right outside Liverpool Street station. We are very excited to use this stylish and contemporary venue for 2023. Visit the website here for more information.
