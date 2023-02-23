Pantheon International NAV sees uplift but shares slump as discount widens

The 35-year-old investment trust's NAV per share grew by 4% to 469.5p, and net assets increased to £2.5bn. PIP's share price decreased by 8.5% as the discount widened to 42% at the end of the period. It currently stands at 45.5%.

Portfolio investment return, which measures the total movement in the valuation of the underlying funds and companies comprising PIP's portfolio, remained flat at 0.9%. Over the same period in 2021, pre-FX portfolio valuation was 19.7%, and 16.6% in 2020.

Distributions also slowed, with £112m received during the half year. This was equivalent to a distribution rate of 10% of the opening attributable portfolio, resulting from realisations. Net cash inflow from the portfolio was £34m after funding £78m of calls.

Santander AM eyes abrdn private equity arm - reports

John Singer, chair of PIP, said: "PIP's portfolio has held up well during the period and we continue to see resilient underlying earnings performance, and strong uplifts being achieved when our portfolio companies are sold.

This has "disappointingly" not been reflected in PIP's share price, he said, adding that the concerns, which are being reflected in the trust's share price, are excessive.

"We are aware that PIP and its listed peers have been affected by the general scepticism among many commentators towards private equity and it would seem that the clear distinctions between the public and private markets are still not fully understood," he said.

The trust made new commitments of £303m to 21 new investments during the six months. It has been actively increasing the proportion of direct company investments, in the form of co-investments and single-asset secondaries, which now account for 54% of the portfolio.

CT Private Equity discount remains stubborn despite NAV uplift

Helen Steers, lead manager of the trust, said: "We believe that PIP's carefully diversified investment approach and robust financial position will serve it well through uncertainty.

"We will remain cautious and highly selective, but we believe that PIP will continue to benefit from the access that it has to exciting private company investments through Pantheon's vast, global platform."

During the half year, PIP invested £16.6m in buying back 6,350,183 shares in a bid to reduce its discount and increase shareholder value, while "demonstrating the confidence that the board has in the quality of PIP's portfolio", the chair said.

Average annual NAV growth since inception has been 12.3%, while the share prices has grown an annual 10.9% since the launch of the trust in 1987.