FCA director urges firms to 'eat the frog' as Consumer Duty deadline looms

Consumer Duty deadline will not be moved

Sheldon Mills is the FCA's executive director of competition and consumers.
Financial services firms such as asset managers should ‘eat the frog’ on the implementation of Consumer Duty requirements, FCA director Sheldon Mills has said.

The colourful phrase means tackling the task you most want to avoid first. It was originated by American writer Mark Twain and espouses the virtues of getting something difficult or unpleasant done expediently so that your day only gets better from there.

During a speech at an event hosted by Deloitte, Mills, executive director of competition and consumers at the UK's financial watchdog watchdog, said he realised while a law student that if he tackled the work he found the hardest or dullest first the rest was  more effortless.

He explained that preparing for the FCA's Consumer Duty requirements could be characterised in this way. The requirements centre around firms providing clearer standards of consumer protection when doing business.

"We recognise that the Consumer Duty is significant, and for some requires significant implementation to get right," he said.

"Many of you have made excellent progress, with five months before the implementation date. You are on course for meeting the July 31st deadline and while you are ironing out the final details, the big-ticket items have already been sorted."

Mills noted that following feedback, the FCA has already extended the implementation deadline by two months, from April to July.

He also issued a warning to any firms sitting on their hands and hoping the requirements will not actually be forced upon them.

"A small number of firms may have seen the task as too big and adopted an avoidance tactic in the hope that it will all go away," he said. 

"On behalf of your industry peers who have made the effort, we can confirm that the Consumer Duty will not go away. Their hard work has not been wasted. And you still have time to deliver. But you must act now. The deadline of 31 July will not be moved."

He added that the FCA is in no doubt that Consumer Duty is deliverable across the industry and advised companies to break the task down into a number of ‘baby steps.'

The regulator has seen many good examples of firms which have 'taken to the spirit' of the Consumer Duty, he said, but has also seen some struggling.

"Some firms appeared to have sidestepped swallowing the frog but were hopping around the edge of the lilypond," he said. "They were prioritising work that was not the most important."

"You should focus on the areas that will have the biggest impact on outcomes for customers. Ask yourself the obvious question: is your product or service designed to deliver good outcomes for consumers?" 

