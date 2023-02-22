155-year old trust Investment Company weighs options to wind up

Small size and illiquid shares

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
The announcement comes a week after the £72.9m abrdn Smaller Cos Income trust said it was undertaking a strategic review due to its persistent discount and small size.
Image:

The announcement comes a week after the £72.9m abrdn Smaller Cos Income trust said it was undertaking a strategic review due to its persistent discount and small size.

Investment Company, a 155-old trust with £14m in assets, is weighing up options to wind up and return cash to shareholders if it does not find a “credible” opportunity to grow and increase its liquidity.

"The threats to our capital are more visible now than they were in 2020, as are the challenges of trying to excel as a small investment trust," chair I R Dighé wrote in a statement published on the London Stock Exchange on Monday (20 February).

"We are also conscious of the illiquid nature of the company's shares and the resulting challenges our shareholders face in realising the true value of their holdings in the market."

The board said it is actively considering options to grow and increase the liquidity of the company, which could include a merger with another trust. In the meantime, shareholders that want to redeem their shares will be given an "immediate complete" liquidity option.

Future of abrdn Smaller Companies Income trust to be decided in 'strategic review'

If it is not able to recommend an alternative proposal to shareholders at or before the 2023 AGM, expected to be held in October, the board said it will propose to wind up the trust and return its capital to shareholders.

The announcement comes a week after the £72.9m abrdn Smaller Cos Income trust said it was undertaking a strategic review due to its persistent discount and small size, which could result in merging with another trust, potentially alongside a cash exit.

In a research note, Winterflood wrote on Monday that with a market cap of just £14m, the Investment Company will be "far too small" for the majority of investors and secondary market liquidity in its shares is poor. 

"As a result, we think that the board's aim of seeking options to either grow or wind up is in the best interest of shareholders," the broker wrote. 

"We note that even if alternative proposals are put forward, the board has stated its intention to offer a complete liquidity option for all shareholders wishing to exit their investment, which we commend."

abrdn's Harry Nimmo to retire after four decades

However, the broker added it would not be surprising to see the majority of shareholders choose to realise their holding, making any proposed option to grow the fund more difficult.

According to the trust's interim results for six months to December 2022, its NAV total return rose by 5.5%, but its share price fell by 6.1% as the discount widened from 12.6% to 22.2%. 

On 31 December 2022, Investment Company had 64.3% of net assets invested in 16 businesses, a further 27.4% was invested in gold bullion held through three ETFs and 8.3% in cash.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Ninety One's £2bn Global Environment fund increases bets on Chinese climate leaders

Artemis European Sustainable Growth fund gets new co-manager after Millet exit

More on Investment Trusts

Ruffer warned of more volatility ahead
Investment Trusts

Ruffer hails 'remarkable performance' but issues warning of further volatility

Trust returns 7.1% over 12 months

Alex Sebastian
clock 22 February 2023 • 2 min read
“We remain disappointed with the lack of engagement with shareholders that Home REIT continues to demonstrate.”
Investment Trusts

Harcus Parker calls on Home REIT to explain link between Bluestar and Alvarium

Potential sale

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 21 February 2023 • 1 min read
According to interactive investor, almost 30% of investment trusts have performance fees.
Investment Trusts

CVC Income and Growth trust waives 15% performance fee

Effective from 1 January 2023

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

155-year old trust Investment Company weighs options to wind up

22 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

FCA director urges firms to 'eat the frog' as Consumer Duty deadline looms

22 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

Baillie Gifford and abrdn join Jupiter in delivering worst UK equity maximum drawdowns in 2023

21 February 2023 • 4 min read
04

European investors denounce latest sustainable fund name rules

21 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

Ruffer hails 'remarkable performance' but issues warning of further volatility

22 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

HANetf hires head of business development

22 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot