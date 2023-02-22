155-year old trust Investment Company weighs options to wind up

The announcement comes a week after the £72.9m abrdn Smaller Cos Income trust said it was undertaking a strategic review due to its persistent discount and small size.

"The threats to our capital are more visible now than they were in 2020, as are the challenges of trying to excel as a small investment trust," chair I R Dighé wrote in a statement published on the London Stock Exchange on Monday (20 February).

"We are also conscious of the illiquid nature of the company's shares and the resulting challenges our shareholders face in realising the true value of their holdings in the market."

The board said it is actively considering options to grow and increase the liquidity of the company, which could include a merger with another trust. In the meantime, shareholders that want to redeem their shares will be given an "immediate complete" liquidity option.

If it is not able to recommend an alternative proposal to shareholders at or before the 2023 AGM, expected to be held in October, the board said it will propose to wind up the trust and return its capital to shareholders.

In a research note, Winterflood wrote on Monday that with a market cap of just £14m, the Investment Company will be "far too small" for the majority of investors and secondary market liquidity in its shares is poor.

"As a result, we think that the board's aim of seeking options to either grow or wind up is in the best interest of shareholders," the broker wrote.

"We note that even if alternative proposals are put forward, the board has stated its intention to offer a complete liquidity option for all shareholders wishing to exit their investment, which we commend."

However, the broker added it would not be surprising to see the majority of shareholders choose to realise their holding, making any proposed option to grow the fund more difficult.

According to the trust's interim results for six months to December 2022, its NAV total return rose by 5.5%, but its share price fell by 6.1% as the discount widened from 12.6% to 22.2%.

On 31 December 2022, Investment Company had 64.3% of net assets invested in 16 businesses, a further 27.4% was invested in gold bullion held through three ETFs and 8.3% in cash.