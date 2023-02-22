Markets expect more ECB rate hikes after strong economic data

Interest rates for the eurozone could reach an all-time high if this comes to pass, with the current rate of 2.5% not far below the record 3.75% that was in place in 2001 during the early days of the monetary union.

Rate swaps markets indicate the likeliest path for the cost of borrowing over coming months. Swaps data from Bloomberg suggests investors now believe multiple ECB hikes are still to come, with the rate hitting 3.75% in the third quarter of this year, and staying there through the fourth quarter.

This expected peak figure has moved up over the past month, with the high-point implied by swaps markets being only 3.25% at the start of the year.

ECB raises rates by 0.5 percentage points

The shift has come about because of stronger than expected performance in the eurozone economy. Two data points in particular have caught investors' eyes.

Firstly, wages across the bloc, which have risen more than forecast at around 5%. This puts more upward pressure on prices across the economy and therefore could mean higher rates are needed to dampen inflation.

The other key data point is the Purchasing Managers' Index data (PMIs). Recent read-outs have suggested business activity in the eurozone is healthier than earlier forecast, which adds to inflationary pressure as costs are passed on to consumers.