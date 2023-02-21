BNP Paribas AM merges quantitative and ETF teams

Led by Robinson Rouchié

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
BNP Paribas Asset Management has merged its quantitative portfolio management and ETF teams to form a new division.

The new Systematic & Quantitative Investments team is designed to be distinct from, but complement, the fund house's fundamental portfolio management in equities, fixed income and multi asset

Within an environment of regulatory change, the initiative reflects BNPP AM's growth ambition, the asset manager said.

BNP Paribas creates €30bn unit dedicated to private assets

SQI will be focused on supporting clients with portfolio solutions integrating both financial and extra-financial criteria.

The new division will be led by Robinson Rouchié, who has been appointed chief investment officer of SQI. He will report to Rob Gambi, global head of investments.  

Rouchié is currently chief of staff to Rob Gambi, and will relinquish this role following the appointment of his successor.  He will remain a member of BNPP AM's investment committee and continues to be based in Paris.

Gambi said: "Robinson has demonstrated strategic vision, detailed technical knowledge and a strong commercial focus.  

"He will bring a breadth of investment expertise - from securities research and quantitative analysis, through to asset allocation, and with a demonstrable track record of building strong client relationships."

BNP Paribas also revealed that deputy head of investments Guy Davies will assume leadership of BNPP AM's multi-asset and solutions teams (excluding quant and ETF) in March, in addition to his existing role as CIO for fundamental active equities.  

BNP Paribas AM among 30 fund houses backing freshwater pledge

He replaces Denis Panel, who will leave BNPP AM in March to take up a leadership role elsewhere in the industry.

Olivier de Larouzière will become responsible for the investment teams within emerging markets affiliates, in addition to his current role as chief investment officer of global fixed income.

The move is in acknowledgement of the predominance of fixed income strategies within BNPP AM's emerging markets affiliates, the company said.

