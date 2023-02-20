Santander AM eyes abrdn private equity arm - reports

Santander Asset Management is among the bidders in talks to purchase the £14bn private equity arm of abrdn for a deal that may value the unit at roughly £250m.
According to reports from Sky News, the asset management arm of the Spanish banking giant is "one of a small number of parties" which are seeking to purchase the embattled Scottish house's private equity unit.
Sources close to the matter said a deal may well be struck between abrdn and the eventual purchaser within the next couple of months.
Such a deal would value the business at around £250m.
Fidelity International has also been cited as a potential buyer, however the firm has denied this suggestion, while abrdn declined to comment on this story.