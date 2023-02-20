Santander AM eyes abrdn private equity arm - reports

One of a number of parties

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Such a deal would value the business at around £250m.
Image:

Such a deal would value the business at around £250m.

Santander Asset Management is among the bidders in talks to purchase the £14bn private equity arm of abrdn for a deal that may value the unit at roughly £250m.

According to reports from Sky News, the asset management arm of the Spanish banking giant is "one of a small number of parties" which are seeking to purchase the embattled Scottish house's private equity unit.

abrdn calls time on MyFolio Monthly Income range

Sources close to the matter said a deal may well be struck between abrdn and the eventual purchaser within the next couple of months.

Such a deal would value the business at around £250m.

Fidelity International has also been cited as a potential buyer, however the firm has denied this suggestion, while abrdn declined to comment on this story.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

BNP Paribas AM merges quantitative and ETF teams

Harcus Parker calls on Home REIT to explain link between Bluestar and Alvarium

More on Companies

Coca-Cola raised prices by just 11% in 2022 compared to 14% from PepsiCo. Credit: iStock
Companies

Stock Spotlight: Coca-Cola's shares fall flat despite overcoming bubbling inflation

Annual results above expectations

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 20 February 2023 • 4 min read
CEO Campbell Fleming (pictured) said that the loss for the year was in part driven by a combination of acquisition costs and reorganisation costs.
Companies

AssetCo takes £9.2m loss as acquisition and reorganisation costs bite

Administrative expenses of £26.5m

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 16 February 2023 • 2 min read
The news comes following months of turmoil for the firm
Companies

MJ Hudson CEO steps down following 'loss of trust' from auditor

‘Lost trust and confidence’

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

FCA sets out ideas for post-Brexit rules of UK asset management sector

20 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Link and FCA update on Woodford investigation 'raises more questions than it answers'

20 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

Harcus Parker calls on Home REIT to explain link between Bluestar and Alvarium

21 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

Carmignac head of UK distribution Robson exits

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Credit Suisse appoints sole head of global equities following co-head departure

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
06

Stock Spotlight: Coca-Cola's shares fall flat despite overcoming bubbling inflation

20 February 2023 • 4 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot