'Very strong link' between ESG performance and employees investing in share plans

Doubling the number of negative ‘ESG incidents' an employer is associated with reduces the likelihood of workers investing in their employer's shares by more than 15%.

A paper titled 'Altruism or Self-Interest? ESG and Participation in Employee Share Plans' published by leading French business school HEC, did a deep dive into the topic and found that employee share ownership acts as an effective motivational tool and savings vehicle for employees.

The academics also found that doubling the number of negative ‘ESG incidents' an employer is associated with reduces the likelihood of workers investing in their employer's shares by more than 15%, and decreases the amount they invest by €350 (£311) on average.

The term 'ESG incidents' refers to negative reports about a company's ESG credentials that appear in the media or circulate among stakeholders. The academics used a database of such incidents called RepRisk as source material.

They also drew from data on the savings plans of large French corporations managed by Amundi ESR in France to assess the investments of nearly 400,000 employees. They found employees are highly influenced by negative news about their employer involving social aspects.

Incidents relating to working conditions were of particular concern in France, while there was a ‘softer reaction' among workers to environmental controversies or corporate governance issues.

The paper's authors summarised this as the ‘S' in ESG being much more important to workers' satisfaction and their participation in company share plans than the ‘E' or ‘G' parts.

It also picked up on differences between how employees perceive ESG incidents involving their company and how third-party investors participating in the stock market do.

In contrast to investors in general, employees do not appear to react very strongly to ESG incidents that impact their employer's share price. They are more likely to be concerned by ESG policies or incidents that directly affect their everyday lives.

This is exemplified by a stronger reaction by French workers to incidents in France, while the markets react identically to incidents in France or abroad.

Another notable difference in this regard was employees feeling most strongly about incidents associated with working conditions, while human rights incidents such as the use of child labour had the greatest adverse impact on the markets.

The authors of the research concluded that these results indicate employees do not react according to purely financial motivations. And, the potential negative impact of ESG incidents on their company's financial performance and their own investment portfolio does not dictate how they feel about their employer.

The paper also asserts how employees are increasingly concerned by the corporate social responsibility practised by their companies. Examples of the impact from this include employee retention rates being higher at companies with better corporate social responsibility practices.

It was also found that companies operating in more sustainable sectors have lower wage bills by around 9%, because younger, qualified workers accept lower salaries to work for them.

