Hargreaves Lansdown adds L&G ESG fund to Wealth list

Fund invested in 340 underlying shares

The fund tracks the Solactive L&G Enhanced ESG UK Index
Hargreaves Lansdown has added the Legal & General Future World ESG UK Index fund to its Wealth Shortlist.

According to Alexander Watkins, passive investment analyst at the stockbroker, Legal & General Future World ESG UK Index provides broad exposure to the UK stock market, while being mindful of environmental, social and governance issues.

The £400m fund aims to track its benchmark, the Solactive L&G Enhanced ESG UK index, by investing in all 340 underlying shares across sectors. Jason Forster is the primary manager responsible for the fund.

"Legal & General has been running index tracker funds longer than most," Watkins wrote. "It is also one of the largest providers of tracker funds and has the biggest index team in the UK. That means it's got the resources and expertise to track indices as closely as possible, and the scale to keep charges to a minimum." 

"Legal & General has continued to develop their passive fund range over the last 30 years. It has just over £470bn invested in this part of the business, allowing it to offer a wide range of index-tracking options."

"Forster heads up the team responsible for the fund management of the UK," Watkins continued. "He was formerly responsible for the development of the in-house index fund management system before becoming a fund manager in 2002." 

He said: "We have monitored the Legal & General index team for several years and it's currently one of the best for integrating ESG solutions into tracker funds. We hold the team in high regard and following a recent detailed review of the UK ESG passive sector and several meetings with the team, our conviction has grown stronger."

