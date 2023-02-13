BlackRock replaces fundamental equities co-head following departure

Phil Vasan takes role

Becci McKinley-Rowe will continue in her role as co-head of the fundamental equities team
BlackRock’s has named a new co-head of fundamental equities after Daniel Gamba left the firm to become president of asset management at Northern Trust.

Phil Vasan, currently deputy head of BlackRock's portfolio management group (PGM), will be filling Gamba's role, an internal memo seen by Investment Week said.

He joins Becci McKinley-Rowe, who is continuing in her role as co-head of the fundamental equities team.

Vasan will also continue in his role as deputy head of PMG.

Prior to joining PMG, Vasan led investments and portfolio solutions for US Wealth Advisory.

His predecessor Gamba was also responsible for leading iShares in the Americas, having an over 20-year career that began with Barclays Global Investors in 2000.

In the internal memo, Rich Kushel, head of the PMG at BlackRock, said: "Phil already is a key partner to FE and its leadership. An accomplished investment leader with a proven track record, he has extensive experience in trading, financing, hedge funds and their investors.

"Phil has been a champion and mentor for developing talent in the firm. He will bring to FE a combination of market and product savvy that will help us deliver value for clients and grow our business."

He added: "We will work with Daniel to ensure a smooth transition in the next few weeks.

"We are excited to be able to tap someone with Phil's talent and background for this key role and wish Daniel our best with this new opportunity."

