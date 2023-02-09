Third Point Investors returns to positive territory in Q4 but lags behind benchmark

‘Lacklustre’ results

According to the firm's Q4 letter, underperformance was attributed to defensive positioning, stock-specific weakness in large positions and the write-off or markdowns of crypto-related investments.
According to the firm’s Q4 letter, underperformance was attributed to defensive positioning, stock-specific weakness in large positions and the write-off or markdowns of crypto-related investments.

Third Point Investors (TPIL) returned to positive territory in the fourth quarter of the year after slumping 17% in the last 12 months, but still lagged behind its relevant benchmarks.

The master fund behind the £670m London-listed closed-ended fund, which invests directly in Daniel Loeb's flagship hedge fund, returned 1.2% over Q4 2022, compared with 9.9% for the S&P 500 and 7.5% for the MSCI World index.

According to the firm's Q4 letter, underperformance was due to defensive positioning, stock-specific weakness in large positions and the write-off or markdowns of crypto-related investments. 

Key contributors included Pacific Gas & Electric, which was up 30% over the quarter; Bath & Body Works, also up 30%; and the closure of its risk arbitrage position on Twitter. Key detractors included SentinelOne, Amazon and Disney.

While the manager judged these results as "lacklustre", it said it used the market weakness in December to boost equity exposures, taking several new positions and adding to pre-existing holdings that were trading at attractive levels.

One of the new allocations was American International Group and it increased its exposure to both Bath & Body Works and DuPont de Nemours.

Despite the recent rally in risk assets, Third Point wrote it views it as a "technical phenomenon" that will not be sustained in the longer term. 

"[Third Point] sees the current environment as ideal for an approach to investing that focuses on companies trading at attractive valuations with catalysts to realise full value," the trust wrote.

"This style of event-driven investing, for which the current market conditions are ideal, is Third Point's core competency and the foundation upon which the firm was built."

Both asset-backed credit and corporate credit remain a key focus for the trust, with structured credit currently at a relatively high level at 26% of the portfolio as at 31 January, while corporate credit exposure is much lower due to tight spreads.

"The Fed may be close to done raising interest rates, but the investment manager expects increasing stresses in the credit markets as the impact of higher interest rates cycles through balance sheets," the trust added.

"Investment and business models predicated on cheap money are no longer economic, and while much of this impact lies hidden in private markets, Third Point expects these stresses to create an increasing number of opportunities this year in the public markets."

Despite weak returns in large part of 2022, the trust's NAV and share price have gained 21.5% and 25.3% respectively in the last five years, according to the Association of Investment Companies.

It is currently trading at a near 15% discount. 

