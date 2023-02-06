Baillie Gifford suffers £113bn assets fall in 2022 following growth rout

Driven by poor investment performance

Valeria Martinez
The fall in assets means the asset manager’s AUM is now back to 2020 levels.
The fall in assets means the asset manager's AUM is now back to 2020 levels.

Assets under management at Baillie Gifford plunged more than £100bn last year after a new higher interest rate environment sparked a move away from growth stocks.

The Edinburgh-based asset manager, a prominent growth investor, saw its assets drop by a third, from £336bn at the end of 2021 to £223bn at the end of 2022, it confirmed to Investment Week.

Poor investment performance across its portfolios was the main driver behind the fall. Net client outflows accounted for around £20bn, £3.6bn of which was UK retail, the firm said. 

Last year saw a reversal in the highly supportive macroeconomic environment that had benefited growth stocks over the past decade, and markets began to discount the impact of higher inflation and interest rates on long duration assets. 

Baillie Gifford's Tom Slater owns up to 'humbling' 2022

The fall in assets means the asset manager's AUM is now back to pre-2020 levels, when it saw its assets grow by £100bn on the back of a highly beneficial period for growth stocks driven by Covid-19 government stimulus. 

According to a spokesperson, short term performance has turned upwards and the firm's assets are heading back to over £250bn. Over a five- to ten-year timeframe, performance remains strong, they said.

Baillie Gifford's flagship fund, the £13.8bn Scottish Mortgage investment trust, has seen its share price slide 37% over the last year, according to the Association of Investment Companies. Over the last ten year period, it returned over 430%.

Back in January, co-manager Tom Slater acknowledged that last year was "humbling" after Baillie Gifford lost more than $14bn on its Tesla and Shopify holdings across its funds.

