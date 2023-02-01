Chrysalis NAV drops 13% in Q4 but hopeful on IPOs

The £846.1m trust said the majority of the decline was due to the "movement in fair value" of four holdings with foreign exchange movements also adding to the fall.

"Much of this was driven by the external valuer and the independent valuation committee's transition towards a more ‘market-based approach', and away from a ‘price of recent investment' approach, given the general market changes and time elapsed since the last funding round for these assets," the update published Wednesday (1 February) said.

In a statement at the end of November, the trust said there had been a 41% decline during its financial year, which ended at the end of September.

During the quarter to the end of December the trust sold about £5.9m of Wise shares and sold its entire stake in Revolution Beauty.

Liquidity concerns

The private equity portion of the trust has been the subject of ongoing scrutiny after concerns were raised last year about its liquidity.

One of its more high-profile holdings in this space is Klarna, which makes up 6% of the portfolio.

In the latest update, the trust said there had been "encouraging trends" at the company as operating losses fell $169m in the third quarter and gross merchandise volume grew 22% organically.

The company's liquid assets declined slightly during the quarter down from £80m at the end of September to £78m.

This was made up of net cash of £66m and a position in Wise of £12m.

However, the update said the company "remains in a strong liquidity position".

The investment adviser, Jupiter, also believes certain stock markets, including the Nasdaq, are starting to "show some signs of stability" and a recovery in market sentiment could lead to the IPO market re-opening.

"While there is no guarantee that any of the company's portfolio companies would look to IPO if there was an opportunity in 2023, it does potentially open this possibility for some of the later stage assets," the stock exchcangement announcement said.

It added that an IPO would "materially boost" the liquidity position of the trust.

Co-portfolio managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson commented they had worked with their portfolio companies over the past year "to get them into the best possible financial shape, with strengthened balance sheets and lower cash burn forecasts".

"While we expect there are still some final investments to be made, we believe that we are coming to the end of this process and are confident that our companies are generally in a strong position to continue growing robustly," they continued.

"We believe the portfolio is attractively valued versus listed peers, particularly given its rate of growth. We continue to be pleased by the overall trading performance of the portfolio and of the major holdings in particular."

The update said the portfolio is likely to require a further funding requirement of about £20m.

The trust is trading on an almost 40% discount, according to Morningstar.