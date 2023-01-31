Home REIT deals under scrutiny by National Crime Agency over allegations of bribery

On suspension notice for results delay

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Home REIT told Investment Week that the board “became aware of the allegations late December 2022 and they are being fully investigated”.
Image:

Home REIT told Investment Week that the board “became aware of the allegations late December 2022 and they are being fully investigated”.

The National Crime Agency is looking into allegations of bribery in certain property deals carried out by Home REIT.

According to reports by City A.M., several documents were given to the NCA, which is considering handing them over to the Financial Conduct Authority and the National Investigation Service (NATIS).

Home REIT told Investment Week that the board "became aware of the allegations late December 2022 and they are being fully investigated".

It added: "The outcome is yet to be determined."

Home REIT also said that the NCA has not yet been in contact.

Home REIT annual results delayed beyond January extension

Reports also claimed that Home REIT began its own internal investigations into payments made to a previously undisclosed third party, which were part of deals where Home REIT seemed to have "significantly overpaid for rundown housing stock".

Home REIT said it would not be providing any further information at this point.

The NCA has been contacted for comment. 

Removal from index

Additionally, the saga around Home REIT's suspended shares continues, as its stock could be removed from the FTSE Russell index.

Home REIT's shares were temporarily suspended at the beginning of January after it failed to publish its annual financial report for its year end August 31 within the proper regulatory timeline.

Home REIT sets AGM date despite lack of results

According to a notice from FTSE Russell yesterday (30 January), the company will be placed 'on notice' and if the shares remain suspended for another 20 days from 30 January, then it will be removed from the index at a nominal value of 0.0001.

Home REIT will be provided with two days notice of its expulsion, the notice said.

Just this month, Home REIT delayed the publication of the aforementioned results for a third time, confronted tenants that were withholding rent, saw its auditor came under scrutiny for conflict of interests and the trust's investment adviser distanced itself from the company.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Hargreaves Lansdown makes senior security hire

India remains resilient amid slower global growth in 2023

More on Investment Trusts

Alan Gauld, senior investment director at abrdn, is manager of the trust
Investment Trusts

abrdn private equity trust share price struggles

NAV performance holds up

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 31 January 2023 • 2 min read
The name change reflects the move away from Russia
Investment Trusts

Smaller board and new manager for reformed JPM Russia portfolio

Total return down 94.9% for the period.

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 30 January 2023 • 5 min read
Home REIT delayed publication of its annual results beyond 31 January extension.
Investment Trusts

Home REIT sets AGM date despite lack of results

20 February

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Former Allianz fund manager accuses firm of double-crossing - reports

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Home REIT deals under scrutiny by National Crime Agency over allegations of bribery

31 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

M&G Wealth unveils investment app

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

Where will the funds flow in 2023?

31 January 2023 • 1 min read
05

Coupland Cardiff AM hires Jonathan Asante for EM team

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
06

Fidelity poaches HSBC manager as Sajiv Vaid retires

30 January 2023 • 2 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot