Home REIT deals under scrutiny by National Crime Agency over allegations of bribery

Home REIT told Investment Week that the board “became aware of the allegations late December 2022 and they are being fully investigated”.

According to reports by City A.M., several documents were given to the NCA, which is considering handing them over to the Financial Conduct Authority and the National Investigation Service (NATIS).

It added: "The outcome is yet to be determined."

Home REIT also said that the NCA has not yet been in contact.

Reports also claimed that Home REIT began its own internal investigations into payments made to a previously undisclosed third party, which were part of deals where Home REIT seemed to have "significantly overpaid for rundown housing stock".

Home REIT said it would not be providing any further information at this point.

The NCA has been contacted for comment.

Removal from index

Additionally, the saga around Home REIT's suspended shares continues, as its stock could be removed from the FTSE Russell index.

Home REIT's shares were temporarily suspended at the beginning of January after it failed to publish its annual financial report for its year end August 31 within the proper regulatory timeline.

According to a notice from FTSE Russell yesterday (30 January), the company will be placed 'on notice' and if the shares remain suspended for another 20 days from 30 January, then it will be removed from the index at a nominal value of 0.0001.

Home REIT will be provided with two days notice of its expulsion, the notice said.

Just this month, Home REIT delayed the publication of the aforementioned results for a third time, confronted tenants that were withholding rent, saw its auditor came under scrutiny for conflict of interests and the trust's investment adviser distanced itself from the company.