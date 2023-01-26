Literacy Capital sees NAV return in Q4 as it shifts to more mature portfolio

9.3% total NAV return

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
The trust donates 0.9% of its annual NAV to charities focused on improving UK literacy in children
Image:

The trust donates 0.9% of its annual NAV to charities focused on improving UK literacy in children

Literacy Capital trust saw a total NAV return in the final three months of 2022 of 9.3%, as it continues to shift its portfolio to more mature companies.

In its quarterly trading update the trust said that its total NAV return for the year was 51.7%.

The trust, which invests in private businesses, donates 0.9% of its annual NAV to charities focused on improving UK literacy in children. In the final quarter £733k was donated, bringing the total to £5.8m since its launch.

Richard Pindar, CEO of the trust's investment management firm, said the investment trust has "continued to make progress rebalancing the portfolio away from earlier stage, growth capital investments (which now equate to just 5% of gross assets), and towards buyouts of smaller, profitable businesses".

Tritax Big Box suffers from 'material falls in asset values'

The company had 10% gross assets in growth capital investments six months ago.

The update said the remaining 5% exposure relates solely to Butternut Box, which provides dog food delivery. The trust said the company is "performing strongly" and the trust is "comfortable with the current construction of the portfolio".

Pindar added it will continue to shift away from growth and "investments in profitable businesses will remain our focus, due to the favourable returns that can be generated, whilst taking lower levels of risk".

The trust is on a 4.7% discount, according to Morningstar. The trading update acknowledged the discount, describing it as "rare", adding  the board is "monitoring this situation closely and will take action to improve returns for shareholders if necessary".

AIC continues campaign for removal of stamp duty on investment companies

James Carthew of QuotedData said in his morning briefing that it seems the trust's NAV is "just rising too fast for the share price to keep up".

"The latest NAV takes the size of the company through £250m, which may help broaden its appeal amongst larger investors," he added.

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

US GDP rises higher than expectations

Investor forum warns of UK equities 'diminished importance'

Most read
01

Hargreaves Lansdown launches three 'ready-made' portfolios

26 January 2023 • 1 min read
02

Former Janus Henderson analyst charged by FCA with insider trading

26 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Liquid alternatives back in the spotlight after year of solid performance

26 January 2023 • 4 min read
04

Asset managers prepare for staff reductions and streamlined product offerings in challenging 2023

25 January 2023 • 6 min read
05

Capital Group reveals new CEO as part of senior leadership transition

26 January 2023 • 2 min read
06

FCA consultation closes: Respondents raise concerns over SDR labelling proposals

25 January 2023 • 3 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot