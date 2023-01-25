AIC continues campaign for removal of stamp duty on investment companies

‘Unfairness’

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
AIC's chief executive Richard Stone said: “If the government is serious about promoting the UK’s financial sector and supporting its public stock markets, then ending this unfairness should be a priority.”
Image:

AIC's chief executive Richard Stone said: “If the government is serious about promoting the UK’s financial sector and supporting its public stock markets, then ending this unfairness should be a priority.”

The Association of Investment Companies has called for the removal of stamp duty on investment companies, on the grounds that it creates an “uneven playing field” between open and closed-ended funds.

Purchases of investment company shares are subject to stamp duty, something that is not levied against its open ended peers.

Richard Stone, chief executive of the AIC, said the UK's IT sector was being "held back" from making an even greater contribution to the investment space by this fact, stating open-ended funds gain an unfair advantage.

Autumn Statement 22: Stamp duty cuts to remain until 2025

"The current approach taxes investors twice, as the investment company itself pays stamp duty when it purchases UK shares. This double dipping is normally avoided by policymakers and should be in this case," he said.

The AIC has protested for the removal of stamp duty for investment companies for some time, echoing the same arguments it did in 2021 that the tax should be abolished on the shares of UK investment trusts, UK REITs and VCTs.

This round of opposition comes after meeting of the Treasury Committee on 10 January, which addressed the topic.

In the meeting, John Baron said that the government was "trying to create a level playing field" and asked, "can we not equalise or level the playing field between investment trusts and unit trusts?"

Baron said "there seems not to be a level playing field" between open and closed ended, and witness Andrew Griffith said in response: "One always aspires to a level playing field. I am learning rapidly that these things are never quite as simple as we seek, but I understand that point and will take that forward".

According to the AIC's Stone: "If the government is serious about promoting the UK's financial sector and supporting its public stock markets, then ending this unfairness should be a priority."

 

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Home REIT addresses tenants' rent crisis

JGGI and JPMorgan Elect merger progresses with share class realignment

More on Investment Trusts

Tritax Big Box REIT added 2.9 million square feet of development in 2022
Investment Trusts

Tritax Big Box suffers from 'material falls in asset values'

15.2% drop in value of assets

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 25 January 2023 • 1 min read
The company saw five exits worth £234m last year
Investment Trusts

Oakley Capital Investments records 24% NAV return per share

Double digit discount

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 25 January 2023 • 1 min read
Home REIT said it had “witnessed a deterioration in its rent collection position”.
Investment Trusts

Home REIT addresses tenants' rent crisis

Sends statutory demands to tenants

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 25 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Asset managers prepare for staff reductions and streamlined product offerings in challenging 2023

25 January 2023 • 6 min read
02

Home REIT addresses tenants' rent crisis

25 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

FCA consultation closes: Respondents raise concerns over SDR labelling proposals

25 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

FCA issues warning over readiness for Consumer Duty

25 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Tritax Big Box suffers from 'material falls in asset values'

25 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

GAM delays annual results as losses widen

25 January 2023 • 2 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot