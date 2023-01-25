AIC continues campaign for removal of stamp duty on investment companies

AIC's chief executive Richard Stone said: “If the government is serious about promoting the UK’s financial sector and supporting its public stock markets, then ending this unfairness should be a priority.”

Purchases of investment company shares are subject to stamp duty, something that is not levied against its open ended peers.

Richard Stone, chief executive of the AIC, said the UK's IT sector was being "held back" from making an even greater contribution to the investment space by this fact, stating open-ended funds gain an unfair advantage.

"The current approach taxes investors twice, as the investment company itself pays stamp duty when it purchases UK shares. This double dipping is normally avoided by policymakers and should be in this case," he said.

The AIC has protested for the removal of stamp duty for investment companies for some time, echoing the same arguments it did in 2021 that the tax should be abolished on the shares of UK investment trusts, UK REITs and VCTs.

This round of opposition comes after meeting of the Treasury Committee on 10 January, which addressed the topic.

In the meeting, John Baron said that the government was "trying to create a level playing field" and asked, "can we not equalise or level the playing field between investment trusts and unit trusts?"

Baron said "there seems not to be a level playing field" between open and closed ended, and witness Andrew Griffith said in response: "One always aspires to a level playing field. I am learning rapidly that these things are never quite as simple as we seek, but I understand that point and will take that forward".

