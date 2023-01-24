CC Japan notes subscription share failure as it suffers from weak yen

7.6% discount

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 2 min read
The trust suffered from the weak yen in 2022
Image:

The trust suffered from the weak yen in 2022

The chair of the CC Japan Income & Growth trust said its subscription share scheme from February last year will “expire worthless”, as the trust has struggled in the 12 months to the end of October.

In the results published today (24 January), chair Harry Wells, said the scheme had "the best of intentions and if validated by better markets would have been a good way to grow the company".

A subscription share allows a holder a right, but not an obligation, to buy ordinary shares at a pre-determined price at a given date or range of dates.

They had fallen out of favour in recent years, with few trusts using the tool, but several began offering them in 2020 and 2021.

Year of the Rabbit: Investors warm towards China but hesitation remains

The scheme from CCJI issued the scheme as a one for five free bonus to ordinary shareholders in February 2021.

However, the shares expire at the end of February and look set to expire at an exercise price lower than the prevailing share price.

The trust sits on a 7.6% discount, according to Morningstar data.  

The scheme was designed by the board to potentially raise a further £40m, and the chair said if it had been "successfully executed would not only have increased our size and spread costs but also offered significant leverage into the ordinary shares so that holders could make some money as recompense from the depressed valuations during Covid-19".

Performance and portfolio

The £267.2m trust saw its net asset value fall by 5.9% in the 12 months to the end of October and shareholders lost 7.1%. However, the TOPIX index lost 9.5%.

QuotedData's James Carthew also noted the yen weakend by 9% over the year and without that the fund's returns would have been positive.

"The picture since the year end has reversed somewhat and, over the past three months, CC Japan Income & Growth has extended its lead over competing Japanese funds and delivered a positive return," Carthew wrote in a story on the QuotedData website.

Ocado and Upwork drive 'disappointing' results for Edinburgh Worldwide

Richard Aston, manager of the trust, said that given Japan is "no longer in sync with other major economies" because of its delayed recovery from the pandemic, it is set to offer "many interesting opportunities".

"There are reasons to be optimistic about the expected economic rebound in Japan in 2023 given the experience of other economies as consumer behaviour returned to normal," he wrote.

"The recent yen weakness that has accompanied these developments only adds to the attraction of Japanese equities over the medium term."

During the 12 month period Aston participated in his first IPO in a number of years. He purchased Socionext, which develops and delivers system-on-chip products.

Aston noted that "in stark contrast to many companies listed in recent years, the company is debt free, has valuations that were attractive relative to its growth prospects besides a clear intention to pay dividends to its shareholders from the start".

 

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Interactive investor kicks five funds out of its Super 60 list

African and Asian companies more receptive to climate disclosure requests

More on Investment Trusts

James Carthew of QuotedData
Investment Trusts

Public/private valuation disconnect looks overdone

Only one public trust beat benchmark

James Carthew
clock 24 January 2023 • 4 min read
Merger of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and JPMorgan Elect was announced last October.
Investment Trusts

JGGI and JPMorgan Elect merger progresses with share class realignment

Dividend details in due course

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 24 January 2023 • 1 min read
The trust's share price discount and premium to NAV ranged between a 20.1% discount and a 5.5% premium throughout the year, ending the period at a 12.7% discount.
Investment Trusts

Ocado and Upwork drive 'disappointing' results for Edinburgh Worldwide

NAV down 40.3% in year to October

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 23 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Interactive investor kicks five funds out of its Super 60 list

24 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

Peter Hargreaves: Blue Whale will focus on 'land of opportunity'

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

FTSE 100 rally may persist despite mounting economic pressures for the UK

24 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

Goldman Sachs slashes asset management investments that hurt earnings - reports

24 January 2023 • 1 min read
05

UK public sector sees record high borrowing for December

24 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

'Climate quitting': One-in-three young people have rejected a job over employers' weak ESG credentials

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
25 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Market Focus 2023

Register now
Trustpilot