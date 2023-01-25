Asset managers prepare for staff reductions and streamlined product offerings in challenging 2023

2023 looks to be a defining point for the industry

With another challenging year ahead experts are anticipating significant cost cutting, while firms themselves are looking to refine their product offering to ensure it its fit for purpose.

Bank of America heralded the beginning of the year by downgrading its outlook for UK asset managers, such as Schroders or Ninety One, due to their higher sensitivity to recessionary risks, near-term flow headwinds and premium valuations.

In mid-January, BlackRock revealed the sheer impact of last year's markets, as it reported that $1.4trn of its assets had been wiped out and profits took a hit.

In a memo seen by the Financial Times, chief executive Larry Fink said the environment was "unlike anything we have seen in decades".

If his prose were not enough to cause a disturbance in the industry, the news that it would cut 500 jobs worldwide - a 2.5% reduction in its workforce - did.

As the largest fund manager in the world, BlackRock is often used as a comparator for the industry and other firms' fourth quarter results have indeed revealed similar challenges.

Liontrust reported net outflows of £632m for the three months in its Q4 results, and while Rathbones had net inflows, these were offset by negative market movement meaning its total funds under management and advice still declined to £60.1bn at the end of 2022, compared to £68.2bn at the end of 2021.

Polar Capital also reported a decline with its AUM dropping to £18.5bn at the end of 2022, compared to £22.1bn at the end of March 2022.

"2022 has been a challenging year for asset managers with high geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty," said Markus Habbel, partner at Bain & Company.

"The resulted adverse impact on AUM with additional continued fee compression exposed the economics of the asset managers".

The result of this challenging year is companies are under pressure to cut costs and reform their business models in the twelve months ahead.

"There has been much written about the poorest performance for a century of the 60:40 equity/bond portfolio," said Richard Dunbar, former head of multi-asset research at abrdn.

"Unfortunately, the shape of this portfolio looks rather like the assets under management mix of many large global asset managers, with the obvious implications for their revenues that follow from it.

"The financial outcome for 2022 was not in line with most finance directors' forecasts at the start of the year and the expectations for the year ahead remain cautious. Therefore, cutting financial cloth to reflect these more straightened times seems likely to continue this year."

Jon Beckett, non-executive director and author of New Fund Order, added that he expected fund houses to "batten down the hatches" and "internalise for operating savings".

Cost cutting

When it comes to cost cutting, companies are looking at one of the largest expenses - staff.

For instance, abrdn, which has been highly focused on reducing expenses since the merger between Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life in 2017, spends £643m on staff and other related costs, according to its 2021 annual report. Non-staff costs are just £549m.

The report goes on to stress that in order to shape the business for the future, it will seek to reduce costs by lowering staff numbers.

Unsurprisingly, BlackRock's move to cut jobs could be "considered as an indicator for other relevant market participants," according to Habbel.

Beckett added that staff reductions "look inevitable" and he expects front line sales, non-portfolio manager analysts and back office staff most likely to "feel that pain" as "more digitalisation is rolled out".

Aside from job cuts, the industry will also look to remove costs from "inefficient legacy setup" and look to reduce expenses in the "non-core business areas," Habbel said.

Andrew Milligan, independent investment consultant, agreed, noting "the costs base remains worryingly high for many asset managers, not only staff costs but the ever rising expenses from regulation, data and systems".

"Although the focus of press attention is often on the names or numbers of staff departures, CEOs will also be looking carefully at systems and data - a small example would be the rising costs of meeting ESG requirements across a growing range of asset classes," he added.

"Actively managed passive products are an option when clients ask difficult questions about the total expense ratio of funds being offered."

An indication of what activity we might see this year can be seen at Jupiter, which had been struggling before last year and was already in the process of reforming its business.

The firm announced its new CEO as Matthew Beesley, who took over in October and whose remit was to take action to optimise the business, including addressing its near-term challenges.

"Action has already been taken to reduce our cost base, streamline the fund range and restructure the management team," the firm said.

"The changes we have made to drive efficiencies will come through in 2023, and while it is too early to give full guidance, we expect costs to be around £20m lower this year than we had originally budgeted, split equally between compensation and non-compensation savings."

This has already included a vast audit of its funds on offering, with several either merged or closed, and a similar examination of its headcount appears to be underway, with reports that it was cutting 80 jobs back in September.

Growth and focused product offering

However, away from the streamlining activity, firms will also be employing more resources in their areas of growth, according to experts.

"Leading asset managers see 2023 as window of opportunity to streamline the legacy towards more effective and efficient setup as well as investing into innovation at lower valuation levels," said Habbel.

For instance, Quilter Investors, which underwent an "optimisation" programme across a number of years as part of the wider company's plans, has already streamlined its investment proposition.

Following this activity, it is now it is looking to expand the business, Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, told Investment Week.

"We have enhanced our research capabilities with a new manager research hub," the CIO said.

"This hub essentially brings together our fund research capabilities with the responsible investment and operational due diligence teams we have here at Quilter Investors.

We are hoping to make hires into this unit, as well as the wider business in the coming months."

Meanwhile Jupiter has said that in response to global climate demand it will launch a range of thematic funds in 2023.

Areas of growth will differ among the firms, particularly as one of the main goals of the exercise is to differentiate themselves, analysts said.

They added that 2023 looks to be a defining point for the industry, with the divergence between winners and losers growing ever wider.

"Some firms will prosper because of interesting new products, market niches or good advertising campaigns which will help with net inflows," said Milligan. "Others will see their reputation continue to be troubled by past performance - sadly momentum or persistence is a key factor in the industry."