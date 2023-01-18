Rathbones headhunts BNY Mellon's Anne-Marie McConnon for newly created role

Chief client officer

Rathbones Group has hired Anne-Marie McConnon as its chief client officer.

McConnon will join the FTSE 250 firm in May this year, reporting to Paul Stockton, group CEO, in the newly created role.

She will also be a member of the group's executive committee. 

McConnon joins from BNY Mellon Investment Management, where she worked for 10 years, most recently as chief client experience officer.

Rathbones taps Charles Stanley for DFM specialist within distribution team

The new hire was a joint winner for Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year award at Investment Week's Women in Investment Awards 2022.

McConnon commented on joining Rathbones, saying: "Rathbones has built a leading market position based on a powerful and trusted brand, talented people, a strong operating platform and a stable and growing client base. 

"With a reputation as a true partner for generations, managing and preserving clients' wealth, Rathbones has already made significant progress in its client experience journey."

She added she was "truly excited to be joining the firm as part of its next phase of growth, to continue building and delivering a superior service to clients - in an industry that is evolving at a rapid pace".

Rathbones CEO Paul Stockton added: "Our ambition is for new and existing clients and advisers to experience a leading, personalised and interactive experience and the appointment of our first chief client officer is the next step in delivering against this strategy as we continue to grow."

He said McConnon "has a proven track-record, not only for driving innovation in client experience, marketing and proposition, but also for championing diversity in the industry, which is a key priority for us as a business.

"We look forward to her joining the Rathbones team."

